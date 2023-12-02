Bohol : Plans to convert old Tagbilaran airport into an IT Park pushed

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Bohol Provincial Government is pursuing its plan to convert the old airport in Tagbilaran City into an IT Park that will especially accommodate BPO locators.

In a social media post on Thursday, November 30, Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said in an advisory that he met with officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to discuss the plan.

Bohol execs meet CAAP

“Nakig-meeting kita kay Director-General Manuel Antonio Tamayo ug uban pa nga mga opisyales sa Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) sa kaulohan aron hisgutan ang pagmugna og usa ka unified plan pinaagi sa usa ka joint venture para sa paggamit sa old Tagbilaran Airport,” he said.

(We had a meeting with Director-General Manuel Antonio and other officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in Manila so that we can discuss the creation of one unified plan through a joint venture for the use of the old Tagbilaran Airport.)

Project to bring more investors, work in Bohol

“Kung ma-aprubahan kini, himoon ang maong lugar isip usa ka IT Park nga pwedeng mahimutangan sa mga BPO locators nga makahatag og dugang trabaho ngadto sa mga higala natong Bol-anon,” Aumentado added.

(If this will be approved, that particular area will be made into an IT Park which can possibly accommodate BPO locators that can provide more jobs to our friends, our Bol-anon.)

This early, Aumentado said several business had already expressed their enthusiasm to invest in their province.

“Daghan nang mga kompanya ang excited nga musulod diri sa probinsya, mao nga sa pagdevelop sa old Airport, makatabang kini alang sa kanunayng pag-abante sa Bohol,” he said.

(Many companies are excited to enter the province. That is why in developing the old airport, this can help in the development of Bohol.)

