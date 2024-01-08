Truck N’ Trail, JDCB Ballers grab key wins in MPBA Season 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Truck N’ Trail and JDCB Ballers solidified their hold on the No. 3 spot in their respective conferences in the ongoing Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Season 2: Cebuano Cup after defeating their opponents in the league’s resumption last Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the CPA Gymnasium, here.

Both Truck N’ Trail and JDCB Ballers now occupy the No. 3 spot in the North and South conferences, respectively.

Truck N’ Trail, the league’s defending champions, improved their record to seven wins and two defeats, tightening their grip on the Northern Conference’s No. 3 spot.

This was after they defeated TSO & CO Prayboys, 84-50, on Sunday.

EJ Conahap filled the stat sheet with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

His teammates Baruk Ceniza and Dwight Dabon each scored 12 points, while Mikoh Pahugot added 11 points.

Wilmer Paloma and Mark Quiapo scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, as the TSO & CO Prayboys suffered their third loss in six games, putting them at the No. 4 spot in the team standings.

Meanwhile, JDCB Ballers secured their sixth win in eight games, earning the No. 3 spot in the South conference after defeating WJV-HP Real Estate Inc., 53-44.

Ian Abboc and Merjun Quirol each scored nine points for JDCB Ballers, while Jestoni Maloloy-on and James Tumulak contributed 10 points in their losing efforts.

WJV-HP Real Estate received their third loss in seven games, placing them at the No. 5 spot in the South conference standings.

In other games, the Agalons Garbage Hauler defeated KMNH Lending/Luigi Bercede (4-3), 65-54.

The Agalons secured their sixth win in seven games, putting them in second place in the South conference standings.

Also winning last Sunday was the Quadernos (3-4) against the Outlaws (1-7), 67-47.

The victory placed the Quadernos at the seventh spot in the South conference, while the Outlaws remained at the ninth spot.

