Shabu worth nearly P4 million seized in Kalunasan drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Close to P4 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from a 28-year-old suspected pusher during a buy-buy operation in Brgy. Kalunasan here on Monday, January 8.

The drug bust was carried out at 5:25 p.m. in Sitio Laya, also in Brgy. Kalunasan, with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the Naval Forces Central and enforcers from Guadalupe Police Station.

17 packs of suspected shabu seized

The subject of the operation was a certain Charles Clue Aragon, who belonged to PDEA-7’s list of target personalities, the agency reported.

Aragon was arrested in possession of 17 packs of suspected shabu, which weighed a total of 575 grams and have a street value of approximately P3.91 million.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, said they had been monitoring Aragon’s illegal activities for at least two weeks.

Dispose of 500 grams shabu in a week

The suspect also reportedly had the capacity to dispose off of at least 500 grams of illegal drugs per week, Alcantara added.

Aragon will be facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 or for selling and possession of illegal drugs.

