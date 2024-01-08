Mandaue City terminates 20 employees found positive of drug use

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 20 Mandaue City employees were ordered dismissed from service in 2023 for the use of illegal drugs.

The employees, who come from different departments and offices, tested positive during surprise drug tests initiated by the Mandaue City government.

However, Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, Mandaue City’s administrator, said that 10 to 15 of those who were dismissed were later on rehired after they graduated and completed the rehabilitation program.

“Pero naa gyuy uban nga naterminate nga wala gyud ni undergo sa program. Murag ni biya na. Actually, walay pugsanay nga (mo-undergo sa program). We tell them nga matangtang gyud mo tungod ani’ng nagpositive man mo but if you will undergo the program and irecommend mo sa rehiring, then we will consider you,” said Calipayan.

Last year, Mandaue City Hall employees were made to undergo regular random drug tests conducted by the Mandaue City Substance Abuse and Prevention Office (MCSAPO) as part of the city’s drug-free workplace policy.

Those who tested positive during the screen test were made to undergo confirmatory testing.

Results of the screen test were made available within the day while the confirmatory testing was released after a month since the specimens were sent to a DOH-accredited laboratory for testing.

Those who were found positive for the use of illegal drugs during the confirmatory testing were issued a termination of their contracts by the Mandaue City Human Resource Management Office.

However, these employees were given a second chance to redeem themselves. But first, they will have to undergo a six-months outpatient recovery program.

They were given a chance to get rehired after they were able to complete the program.

Calipayan said that they will continue to conduct regular random drug tests this year.

“Padayun jud ta. Atoa gali nga gusto pod nga internally makatest gyud ta nila nga kita nay moprocess (sa specimens) sa atoang laboratory. That is one things that we are looking into,” he said.

In addition, Calipayan said that they are expanding Mandaue City’s anti-drugs program to the 27 barangays.

“We are also doing it in the barangays, partnering with the barangay captains to undergo the drug test in the barangays,” he said.

