Basak Pardo fire victims: We need food, essentials

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The over 600 fire victims who lost their homes due to the massive fire in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City need food and other essentials as officials continue to wait for the go-signal to use their funds in helping them get back on their feet.

As of Tuesday, January 9, the barangay has yet to declare a state of calamity in Sitio Kanipaan in Jansen Site where over 100 houses were gutted during a fire last January 6, said Barangay Captain Dave Tumulak.

Following assurance from Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Tumulak said they hope they can make such declaration anytime soon, which will allow them to use their calamity funds to provide assistance to the fire victims.

“We’re hoping that the budget office will allow us to use our funds para matabangan na nato… And magpasalamat sad mi ni Mayor Mike sa iyahang tabang,” he said.

In the meantime, fire victims, most of whom are currently staying in Basak Community Elementary School, needed food and essential items like sleeping kits.

“Nagkinahanglan gyud ta og pagkaon ug uban mga essential,” Tumulak added.

On the other hand, barangay officials in Basak Pardo proposed to do a reblocking on the fire site to improve accessibility there.

The fire last January 6 lasted for approximately 4.5 hours, with firefighters citing narrow pathways as the biggest challenge in dousing the flames.

“Para di na to mahitabo nga dugay (napawong ang kayo). Pasalamat ta naay resort duol, dako kaayo sila og tabang sa atong mga kabomberohan,” said Tumulak.

The fire in Basak Pardo originated from faulty electric wiring, after an electric post sparked and the flames spread to nearby houses.

In turn, authorities urged residents not to allow illegal wiretapping to prevent electric posts from overloading.

