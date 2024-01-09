Blow-by-Blow: Cebuano Jimenez fights Brillo Feb. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three championship bouts will highlight the Blow-by-Blow Boxing Promotions of Manny Pacquiao in Passi City, Iloilo on February 9, 2024.

One of the three title bouts pits unbeaten Cebuano prospect John Kevin Jimenez of the Chao Sy Stable of Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo Chao Sy.

The 19-year-old Jimenez has a perfect 6-0 (win-loss) record with three knockouts. He is an amateur standout who won medals in various meets including the Philippine National Games (PNG) and Batang Pinoy.

However, he is expected to face an acid test by taking on Jason Brillo, one of the banner boxers of Mr. Boxing Gym in Davao City.

They will battle for 10 rounds with the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Youth Philippine Minimumweight title at stake.

Brillo, 22, is a perfect match for Jimenez as he has seven wins with six knockouts coupled with one defeat and one draw.

In terms of experience, Brillo has the upper hand. He fought but fell short in his first bout in Japan against Shokichi Iwata last August in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Jimenez has only stacked up his victories in local fights. His most recent bout ended with a second round knockout win against Charlie Malupangue in Bogo City, north Cebu.

Besides Jimenez and Brillo’s showdown, two other championship bouts will be featured in the Blow-by-Blow card.

RV Deniega (9-1, 6KOs) of Sanman Boxing Gym and Adrian Lerasan (13-5, 6KOs) El Tigre Boxing Gym will fight for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) bantamweight championship.

Also, Albert Francisco (9-1, 6KOs) of the Johnny Elorde Boxing Stable and Mark Antonio (8-1, KOs) of Braveheart Boxing Stable of North Cotabato will fight for another title which will be determined soon.

