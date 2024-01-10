Chan orders fire victim to stop rebuilding house

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan personally ordered one of the victims of the fire in Barangay Pusok to stop reconstructing his house.

Chan visited the fire site at Sitio Sta. Maria on Tuesday, December 9, 2023, after learning that one resident had already started constructing a house in the area even before the city government had implemented reblocking.

Chan stated that they needed to reblock the area before allowing fire victims to rebuild their houses so that they could construct roads providing access to firefighters in case of another fire.

However, when Chan visited the area, Amelito Jimenez, claiming to be a chieftain of KKK-Alimaong Lumad Tribe, had already started building his house.

Chan mentioned that Jimenez had been previously warned by barangay officials not to continue the construction.

“Mohimo man gani sila og balik og tukod, dapat naka-reblocking kay kinahanglan nato nga dili mahitabo ang mahitabo sauna. Ang nahitabo nga nahurot kasunog ang tanan tungod kay dili kasulod atong firefighters,” Chan said.

The mayor also received a report that Jimenez invited other lumads to build houses in the area, even if they were not fire victims.

Jimenez asserted ownership of the lot.

“Kami lumad man mi. Duna man sad mi katungod. Pero dili lang yatakan ang among katungod kay naa ma’y balaod nga nagproteher kanamo,” Jimenez said.

He denied inviting other lumads to construct houses in the area and clarified.

“Diha sila nasayop. Ang akong giingon, nga kung moari sila diri, amo silang abi-abihon, diri namo sila patulgon,” he added.

Chan invited Jimenez to visit his office on Thursday, January 11, 2023, to present any documents supporting his claims on the property.

