Sinulog performer injured after LED wall collapses in CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Sinulog performer was rushed to a hospital after a light-emitting diode (LED) wall collapsed while they were rehearsing for the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Thursday, January 11.

The contingent from Brgy. Banilad, Cebu City was doing the group’s blocking on stage past 9 a.m. on Thursday when the LED wall fell to the floor of the stage.

Red Oliveros, head choreographer, recalled how he was shocked and concerned to see the equipment collapse while his performers were practicing.

“Actually ganina naa ko ilalom sa riser, kuyog sa akong festival queen… Nibalhin ko sa atubangan… igo gyud nako paghangad, fresh pa gyud sa akong utok,” said Oliveros.

(Actually, earlier I was under the riser, together with my festival queen…I transferred to the front…I then looked up, it was still fresh from my mind.)

Portions of the collapsed LED wall fell on top of a 17-year-old performer who then had to be sent to the hospital. Fortunately, his injuries were not serious, the choreographer said.

According to Oliveros, they believed the equipment collapsed due to weak scaffolding and strong wind.

In turn, they asked organizers to ensure the integrity of all structures to prevent another instance from happening in the future.

“Katong nahitabo ganina, aksidente gyud. Isolated case and wala mi gi-blame,” added Oliveros.

(What happened earlier, it was an accident. Isolated case and we were not blamed.)

The CCSC will host two of the biggest events of the Sinulog Festival. These are the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan and Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, scheduled to kick off this January 13 and January 14 respectively.

