Sinulog 2024: Five contingents from outside Cebu to join Grand Ritual Showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Five contingents from outside Cebu will participate in this year’s Sinulog Festival grand parade on January 21, 2024, according to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

Elmer “Jojo” Labella, the executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), has confirmed the participation of representatives from the cities of Dumaguete and Canlaon in Negros Oriental, as well as San Jose town in Dinagat Island province, in the upcoming Grand Parade.

The grand parade and grand ritual showdown will feature performances by dancers from Dumaguete’s Sandurot Festival, Canlaon’s Pasayaw Festival, and San Jose’s Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild.

READ MORE: Walk with Jesus Live Updates: Fiesta Señor 2024 Kickoff

In addition to the competitive participants, Labella said that the Masskara Festival of Bacolod City and a group from South Korea have also confirmed their participation as guest performers at the Grand Ritual Showdown.

“Pero mura’g posible nga naa pa’y mapuno ani kay ga sige pa ta’g communicate ug negotiate,” Labella said during the “Pagtuki, Pagsusi, ug Pagsuta” (PPP) teleradyo program via Sugboanon Channel.

READ MORE: Pit Senyor! Interesting facts about the Señor Sto. Niño

According to Labella, several performers have expressed their intention to join Sinulog 2024, however, logistical considerations are currently being taken into account.

He anticipates that at least 30 contingents will compete in the ritual showdown, with 23 of them representing Cebu City.

Despite Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s statements, Labella remains optimistic that contingents from Cebu Province will still take part in this year’s grand parade.

READ: LIST: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024 contingents

Sixteen provincial contingents are set to compete in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, Jan. 14.

However, Governor Garcia had previously stated that she and some mayors decided not to allow the winning contingents to participate in the ritual showdown unless Mayor Mike Rama relocates the Sinulog venue back to the CCSC.

Labella mentioned that they would continue to communicate with the Governor, as he understands that the governor’s priority is the safety of the performers.

“Niingon man sad siya (Gov. Gwen) nga dili ingun nga dili niya pasayawon. Naa ni sa mga choreographers, opisyales sa local government unit kung ila bang tugotan ang ilang contingents, ilabi na ang lima ka mananaug,” he added.

READ: Gwen: No competition with Cebu City in organizing Sinulog

Better prepared

Meanwhile, Labella mentioned that the SFI is better prepared for this year’s Sinulog grand parade compared to 2023.

He highlighted numerous improvements across all aspects of the festival, including the venue, route, and traffic and crowd management.

According to Labella, this year’s grand parade route is 4.1 kilometers, longer than the 3.7-kilometer route from the previous year.

The extended route is a result of the city opening additional roads at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Last year, SFI confined the parade route along both sides of the Cebu South Coastal Road.

“Ang kalainan karun kay naa ta’y gipanindot nga dan diha sa SRP Pond area, kana’ng dapit sa kanhi bagsakan. Bag-o lang na gipalapdan ug gipa-espalto,” Labella said.

/bmjo

ALSO READ:

Sinulog 2024: Road closures and traffic schemes

Rama: No signal shutdown for Fiesta Señor, Sinulog 2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP