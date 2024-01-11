Sinulog 2024: Jeep route from Mandaue to SRP to be opened for Grand Parade 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—At least 20 units of Modern Public Utility Jeepneys (MPUJ) will be deployed to offer a special jeep route from Parkmall in Mandaue City to South Road Properties (SRP) and vice versa for the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on January 21, 2024.

Hyll Retuya, head of the legal division of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said that he already met with the transport groups and confirmed their commitment.

Retuya said this was one of the things they discussed during the meeting called by Cebu City with other traffic officials of concerned local government units to discus preparations for the Sinulog Festival.

He said that aside from Mandaue City, other concerned LGUs such as Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, and Cordova, will also request a special route from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

This is to encourage individuals planning to attend the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown on January 21, to use public transport or carpool to avoid traffic congestion.

“Ako manawagan ko sa mga nagplano mo-attend sa Sinulog sa Jan. 21 dili mo kinahanglan magdala og private vehicles kay in kaso lisod kaparkingan, kita sa Mandau aduna tay i-provide nga MPUJ para lang gyud ana nga day sa Sinulog,” said Retuya.

“Gihimo ni kay para malikayan ang nahitabo sauna nga naglakaw nalang intawn ang mga tawo padung didto,” he added.

TEAM along with neigboring LGUs will also reinforce traffic enforcers at the cities boundaries to manage traffic to help Cebu City Traffic Office, since they will be very busy during the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown.

Meanwhile, TEAM will deploy 70 traffic enforcers along the streets where the traslacion will pass through.

The traslacion will pass through the city’s thoroughfares including A. Del Rosario St. before it will proceed to the National Shrine of St. Joseph for the meeting of the Holy Damily on Friday morning, January 19.

