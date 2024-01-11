Mandaue police ready for Traslacion

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has already mapped out the security preparations for the Traslacion on January 19.

Police Colonel Maribel Getigan, director of MCPO, said that they have conducted several coordination meetings with other agencies regarding the preparations for the Traslacion.

A total of 814 police, force multipliers, and personnel from different agencies will be deployed to secure the religious event.

Getigan said they will conduct a simulation exercise with other agencies and multipliers tomorrow, Jan. 12. This is to look into what needs to be enhanced.

“Ang biggest concern nato diha, ang daghan nga tawo, unsa ang possible nga makit-an nato nga dapat icorrect pa, somehow daghan motor, dapat walay makasabay, definitely atoa na nang nahimuan og contingency plan on what to do,” said Getigan.

A lot of students, she said, have also volunteered to help, and they will be positioned in front of the National Shrine of St. Joseph, to restrict people from gate crushing the Traslacion.

Railings will also be placed by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue around the church.

From the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu City, the Traslacion will pass through several streets in Mandaue.

The Traslacion is one of the highlights of the annual Fiesta Señor wherein the image of the Santo Niño and the Our Lady of Guadalupe travel to Mandaue City to meet St. Joseph.

The Sagrada Familia; Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Joseph will also stay for a day at the National Shrine of St. Joseph before it will be transferred to the Nuestra Señora de Regla National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City at 12 a.m on Saturday, January 20.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP