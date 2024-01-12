Red tide warning up in four bays in Visayas and Mindanao
MANILA, Philippines — Red tide is still present in some bays in the country even with the start of the new year, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Thursday.
According to the BFAR, four bays in Visayas and Mindanao have tested positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison or toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit.
These bays are:
- Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol
- Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur
- Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur
- Coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte
The agency said that shellfish or alamang (small shrimp) gathered from the areas mentioned are not safe to eat because of red tide.
“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are NOT SAFE for human consumption,” it said in its announcement.
READ:
BFAR deploying more floating assets to West PH Sea to aid fishermen
BFAR authorized to release fuel aid for fisherfolk
However, fish, squid, shrimps, and crabs are safe to eat as long as proper preparation is followed, and they are cooked properly.
According to the Department of Health, eating food with red tide microorganisms may cause paralysis, diarrhea, and even death.
READ:
Red tide alert up in Madridejos; Consumers, fisherfolk warned
Red tide warning raised in coastal waters of Daius and Tagbilaran City in Bohol
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.