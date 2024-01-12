Red tide warning up in four bays in Visayas and Mindanao

Inquirer.net January 12,2024 - 07:00 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Red tide is still present in some bays in the country even with the start of the new year, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Thursday.

According to the BFAR, four bays in Visayas and Mindanao have tested positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison or toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit.

These bays are:

  • Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol
  • Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur
  • Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur
  • Coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte

The agency said that shellfish or alamang (small shrimp) gathered from the areas mentioned are not safe to eat because of red tide.

“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are NOT SAFE for human consumption,” it said in its announcement.

However, fish, squid, shrimps, and crabs are safe to eat as long as proper preparation is followed, and they are cooked properly.

“Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” it added.

According to the Department of Health, eating food with red tide microorganisms may cause paralysis, diarrhea, and even death.

