Freddy Gonzales gets PFF national team director’s job 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Days after long-time Philippine Men’s National Team (PMNT) manager Dan Palami stepped down from his position, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) quickly found a replacement in former national team player Alfredo “Freddy” Gonzalez.

Gonzales was specifically appointed by the PFF as the new director of national teams, which directly gives him the job of overseeing the Philippine men’s national team or the Philippine Azkals that Palami has been managing for almost two decades.

Palami steps down as Azkals team manager

To recall, Palami announced last January 9, 2024, that he was stepping down as the Azkals team manager in a presser in Manila, which dampened the Filipino football community’s spirit because of his huge contribution to elevating the quality of this sport in the country.

Three days later, PFF appointed the 46-year-old Gonzales, likely giving the latter the same task as Palami.

“We are proud to have Freddy Gonzalez on board as Director of National Teams, and as concurrent Manager of the PMNT,” said PFF President John Gutierrez in a statement released by the PFF.

Freddy Gonzalez, start new era

“Mr. Gonzalez’s appointment represents the start of a new era and direction for the PMNT. As a former national team player himself, his passion to play for the country, his football knowledge, and his experience all give him a clear understanding on what needs to be done to be successful at the international level.”

Gutierrez was known in the Philippine football scene as one of the Southeast Asian region’s top strikers after playing for the national team from 1997 to 2002.

Freddy Gonzales, great honor to be part of Philippine Team

“It is a huge honor to be part of the Philippine Men’s National Team once again, this time on the management side,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales’ first major task is to oversee the Azkals’ preparation for the resumption of their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign in March.

