Cesafi men’s volleyball: Pivotal weekend for four teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s volleyball tournament will have a pivotal weekend as the last stretch of the elimination round unfolds tomorrow, Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

So far, only the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will likely end the elimination round as the top-seed team heading into the final four. They have eight wins and two defeats after their statement win against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars last January 6, dislodging the latter as the erstwhile league leader.

Cesafi Men’s Volleyball: 4 teams to fight tooth-and-nail

Below UC in the team standings will be a tooth-and-nail battle between four other teams that comprise the defending champions, the Cebu Institute Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, USC, USJ-R, and Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras.

All four teams have the same 7-2 (win-loss) records, putting their last two remaining matches as crucial to determine the outcome of their Cesafi season.

The Wildcats will attempt to bounce back from their loss against USC by facing the No. 7 University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) in the third of five matches scheduled tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.

UCLM eyes comeback

UCLM is also eyeing a comeback after losing to the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers last January 6.

Meanwhile, USC, riding on its win over CIT-U, will take on the No. 8 team University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

USJ-R will play against USPF and SWU against the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs.

