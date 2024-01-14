Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024 live updates
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024 kicks off at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
Check out the latest updates about this spectacle held in line with the celebration of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu City.
Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024: What to expect
Sixteen contingents from Cebu province, including the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, will be vying for this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.
The competition will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) today, January 14.
Meanwhile, the Street Parade contest will start at 2 p.m.
LIST: Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024 contingents
The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will be staging its comeback at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) this year after taking a break last year.
A total of 18 contingents, including two guest performers, will be competing in the upcoming competition which is slated for this Sunday, January 14.
Cebu Province to deploy over 1,000 security personnel for Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024
Cebu Province will deploy over 1,000 security personnel for the upcoming Sinulog sa Lalawigan on Jan. 14, Sunday, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).
Police Colonel Percival Zorrilla, Cebu Provincial Police Office director, confirmed this during a coordination meeting with stakeholders headed by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on Jan. 5.
LOOK: Contingents assemble for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan
LOOK: Tourists spotted along M. Velez Street
LOOK: Garcia declares the official start of the street dancing for Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024
WATCH: Tribu Argaoanon of Argao starts the Street Parade of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan
LOOK: Pet Burmese python steals the show during Sinulog sa Kabataan festivities
LOOK: Pesquera joins street parade of Sinulog sa Kabataan 2024
READ: Cebu province to deploy over 1,000 security personnel for Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024
WATCH: Tribu Katunggan Tudelanon of Tudela performs in the street parade of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan
LOOK: Police officials inspect the Street Parade of Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024
WATCH: Lapu-Lapu City performs for the street parade of the Sinulog sa Kabataan 2024
WATCH: Cebu City Police Office gives initial assessment for the street parade of Sinulog sa Kabataan 2024
WATCH: Mandaue City is vibrant in red and gold costumes in the street performance of Sinulog sa Kabataan 2024
WATCH: The contingent from Argao performs at the last judging point for the street dancing competition
WATCH: Tribu Porohanon from Poro takes the stage donning violet costumes for the street parade
WATCH: Tribu Maamumahon from Barili performs for the Street Parade of Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024
LOOK: Portalets installed inside Cebu City Sports Center
LOOK: Furbaby attends Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024
LOOK: Contingent from Barili performs
WATCH: Cebu City Sports Center starting to fill up with spectators
WATCH: Cebu City Mayor Rama arrives at Cebu City Sports Center
LOOK: Senator Bato dela Rosa arrives at Cebu City Sports Center
LOOK: Mandaue City’s performance during the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan
LOOK: Tribu Talisaynon’s performance for the Street Dance competition of the Sinulog sa Kabataan
