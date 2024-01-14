Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024 live updates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024 kicks off at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Check out the latest updates about this spectacle held in line with the celebration of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu City.

Sixteen contingents from Cebu province, including the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, will be vying for this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

The competition will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) today, January 14.

Meanwhile, the Street Parade contest will start at 2 p.m.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will be staging its comeback at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) this year after taking a break last year.

A total of 18 contingents, including two guest performers, will be competing in the upcoming competition which is slated for this Sunday, January 14.

Cebu Province will deploy over 1,000 security personnel for the upcoming Sinulog sa Lalawigan on Jan. 14, Sunday, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Police Colonel Percival Zorrilla, Cebu Provincial Police Office director, confirmed this during a coordination meeting with stakeholders headed by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Capitol on Jan. 5.

