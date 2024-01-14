Carcar rules in Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The contingent from Carcar City, a crowd-favorite in the Sinulog Festival, did it again.
The troupe won this year’s Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, beating 15 other contestants from various municipalities, component cities, and highly urbanized cities in Cebu.
Performers from Carcar City took home P3.5 million in cash prize as champions – P3 million from the Capitol and P500,000 from the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).
They also won the Sinulog sa Lalawigan Festival Queen, Best in Costume, and Best Musical Ensemble.
This is the second-consecutive time Carcar City won in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan. In 2023, they also bagged the championship in the Ritual Showdown of the competition.
Meanwhile, Tribu Canamucan from the Municipality of Samboan ruled the streets as they won the Street Dance competition on Sunday.
They too received P1 million in cash prize.
Aside from Carcar City, the other winners of the Ritual Showdown, which took place at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, Jan. 14, were the Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay (2nd place, P2.4 million), Tribu Dagitabnon – City of Naga (3rd place, P1.8 million), City of Mandaue (4th place, P1.2 million), and Tribu Masadyaon – City of Toledo (5th place, P900,000).
See below the complete list of winners for the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024.
RITUAL SHOWDOWN
- Champion (P3.5 million) – City of Carcar
- 2nd place (P2.4 million) – Tribu Talisaynon – City of Talisay
- 3rd place (P1.8 million) – Tribu Dagitabnon – City of Naga
- 4th place (P1.2 million) – City of Mandaue
- 5th place (P900,000) – Tribu Masadyaon – City of Toledo
STREET DANCING
- Champion (P1 million) – Tribu Canamucan – Municipality of Samboan
- 2nd place (P750,000) – City of Carcar
- 3rd place (P500,000) – Tribu Talisaynon – City of Talisay
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Best Musical Ensemble (P100,000) – City of Carcar
- Best in Costume – City of Carcar
Best in Mayor’s Intro
- 3rd place – Samboan (Dr. Tito Calderon)
- 2nd place – Poro (Gary Rama)
- 1st place (P100,000) – Talisay City (Samsam Gullas)
SINULOG SA LALAWIGAN FESTIVAL QUEEN
- Champion – Carcar City
- 1st runner up – Tribu Malipayon – Municipality of Consolacion
- 2nd runner up – City of Mandaue
