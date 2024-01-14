Carcar rules in Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The contingent from Carcar City, a crowd-favorite in the Sinulog Festival, did it again.

The troupe won this year’s Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024, beating 15 other contestants from various municipalities, component cities, and highly urbanized cities in Cebu.

Performers from Carcar City took home P3.5 million in cash prize as champions – P3 million from the Capitol and P500,000 from the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

They also won the Sinulog sa Lalawigan Festival Queen, Best in Costume, and Best Musical Ensemble.

This is the second-consecutive time Carcar City won in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan. In 2023, they also bagged the championship in the Ritual Showdown of the competition.

Meanwhile, Tribu Canamucan from the Municipality of Samboan ruled the streets as they won the Street Dance competition on Sunday.

They too received P1 million in cash prize.

Aside from Carcar City, the other winners of the Ritual Showdown, which took place at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, Jan. 14, were the Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay (2nd place, P2.4 million), Tribu Dagitabnon – City of Naga (3rd place, P1.8 million), City of Mandaue (4th place, P1.2 million), and Tribu Masadyaon – City of Toledo (5th place, P900,000).

See below the complete list of winners for the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024.

RITUAL SHOWDOWN

Champion (P3.5 million) – City of Carcar

2nd place (P2.4 million) – Tribu Talisaynon – City of Talisay

3rd place (P1.8 million) – Tribu Dagitabnon – City of Naga

4th place (P1.2 million) – City of Mandaue

5th place (P900,000) – Tribu Masadyaon – City of Toledo

STREET DANCING

Champion (P1 million) – Tribu Canamucan – Municipality of Samboan

– Tribu Canamucan – Municipality of Samboan 2nd place (P750,000) – City of Carcar

3rd place (P500,000) – Tribu Talisaynon – City of Talisay

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best Musical Ensemble (P100,000) – City of Carcar

Best in Costume – City of Carcar

Best in Mayor’s Intro

3rd place – Samboan (Dr. Tito Calderon)

2nd place – Poro (Gary Rama)

1st place (P100,000) – Talisay City (Samsam Gullas)

SINULOG SA LALAWIGAN FESTIVAL QUEEN

Champion – Carcar City

1st runner up – Tribu Malipayon – Municipality of Consolacion

2nd runner up – City of Mandaue

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP