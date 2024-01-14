Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024: What to expect

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sixteen contingents from Cebu province, including the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, will be vying for this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

The competition will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) today, January 14.

Meanwhile, the Street Parade contest will start at 2 p.m.

The parade will start at the Capitol and then pass through Osmeña Boulevard, Fuente Osmeña Circle before ending at CCSC where the Ritual Showdown will take place around 6 p.m.

Competing Contingents

The famed Tribu Lumad Basakanon is among the guest contingent for the event and will be its opening act.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia is also expected to continue her tradition of doing the Sinulog dance. This time, with the winners of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023, the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival troupe from Minglanilla town.

Below is the sequence of performances for the event.

Tribu Argaoanon – Municipality Of Argao Tribu Katunggan Tudelanon – Municipality Of Tudela City Of Lapu-Lapu City Of Mandaue Tribu Porohanon – Municipality Of Poro Tribu Maamumahon – Municipality Of Barili Tribu Dagitabnon – City Of Naga Tribu Tuburanon – Municipality Of Tuburan Tribu Talisaynon – City Of Talisay Tribu Canamucan – Municipality Of Samboan Tribu Manug-Bobo – Municipality Of Madridejos City Of Carcar Tribu Kagasangan – Municipality Of Moalboal Tribu Masadyaon – City Of Toledo Tribu Malipayon – Municipality Of Consolacion Municipality Of Carmen

Prizes

The provincial government has set aside at least P8 million as a cash prize for the top five winning contingents, with the grand champion receiving P3 million.

The second placer will get P2 million; the third placer with P1.5 million; the fourth placer with P1 million; and the fifth placer with P750,000.

RELATED STORIES

Sinulog Festival 2024: Launching Parade Live Updates

Sinulog 2024: Five contingents from outside Cebu to join Grand Ritual Showdown

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP