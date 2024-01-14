Magsayo punches his way into super featherweight top 10 world rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion, Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is starting to make his presence felt in the super featherweight division after cracking into the world’s latest top 10 rankings.

Magsayo, the former World Boxing Council (WBC) world featherweight champion, is currently ranked NO. 7 in both the WBC and World Boxing Association (WBA).

He is also ranked No. 12 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 11 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

To recall, Magsayo decided to move into the super featherweight division after his short reign as a world champion in the featherweight division.

He debuted in the super featherweight division in spectacular fashion. He knocked out Mexican Isaac Avelar in the third round of their eight-rounder bout last December 9, 2023 in Long Beach, California.

The victory improved his record to 25 wins with 17 knockouts with two defeats.

Magsayo had a roller coaster ride in his time with the featherweight division. He narrowly defeated Gary Russell Jr. to bag the WBC world featherweight title in 2022, but six months later, he was dethroned by Rey Vargas.

In 2023, he attempted to earn another world title shot to reclaim his lost title, but faltered in the hands of Mexican Brandon Figueroa by unanimous decision.

That back-to-back defeats prompted Magsayo to climb in the super featherweight division.

Compared to the featherweight division, the super featherweight division is stacked with some of the world’s best boxers such former world champions in Oscar Valdez and Kenichi Ogawa.

The current world champions in this weight division are Emanuel Navarrete (WBO), Joseph Cordina (IBF), Lamont Roach (WBA), and O’shaquie Foster (WBC).

