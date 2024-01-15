Overpriced pay parking fees? Report this to Cebu City Hall, says councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A Cebu City councilor is urging the public to report to the city hall pay parking areas collecting overpriced fees.

Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco, the city council’s chairman of the Committee on Transportation, Councilor James Cuenco urged those with concerns of overpriced parking fees to contact his office and tell them the exact location of the pay parking area asking for an overpriced fee.

“Susihon kung kinsa ang tag-iya or manager anang parking lot so that we may impose sanctions,” Cuenco said.

(We’ll check who the owner or the manager of that parking lot is so that we may impose sanctions.)

P200 parking fee

Recently, netizen Kate Mariel Macasero aired her concern on Facebook of a pay parking area that allegedly asked P200 for parking in a private parking lot near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in downtown Cebu City.

Macasero said she and her family were in a hurry to attend a Novena Mass at the Basilica, and after a while of searching for a parking lot, they found somewhere near Pier 1.

They were surprised, though, that the parking lot asked P200 for the pay parking fee.

Afraid that they might be late for the mass, Macasero said they had no choice but to pay the parking fee.

Macasero said that based on experience, other parking areas near the Cebu City Hall and the Basilica usually collect P30 to P50.

Parking is quite difficult at the Basilica area during Fiesta Señor or Sinulog season.

There are some private lots available in the area which offer parking for a certain fee. But P200 is quite expensive for a parking fee.

Taking advantage

Cuenco was dismayed upon learning that some take advantage of the need for parking spaces by collecting higher fees.

“Magpahimus na nuon ang mga tag-iya anang mga private parking lots nga patas-an ang rate,” he added.

(The owners of the private parking lots take advantage by raising the rates.)

This is why Cuenco urges the public to report to them the exact location of the parking area asking for an overpriced parking fee.

He also urges the public to ask for receipts. If the attendant cannot provide receipts, Cuenco suggested recording the information on the amount and have it signed by the parking attendant or the one who manages the parking lot.

Cuenco said they will send a team consisting of the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and Probe to investigate and verify this concern as soon as possible.

Once they have all the evidence and prove that there is a violation, Cuenco said that they will order a suspension of the business permit of the parking lot.

Tambays

Cuenco said on Monday, January 15, he will request the concerned agencies in the city government to monitor the parking areas in Cebu City to ensure that they are asking for the right fee.

The usual price of the parking fee in private establishments ranges from P20 to P30 per hour, Cuenco said.

Meanwhile, as of 1:04 p.m. on Jan. 15, Cuenco reported to CDN Digital that they found out that ‘tambays’ near Pier 1 were the ones facilitating parking on the sidewalk and charging the owner of the vehicles P50 for parking.

“I have alerted Police Station 2 to round up these people while [the] CCTO will conduct clamping operations because it is illegal to park on sidewalks,” Cuenco said.

NO PARKING IN THESE STREETS

Meanwhile, according to Resolution No. 16-2254-2024 moved by Cuenco, there will be no parking at the following streets, whether operated by Tokogawa Global Corporation or otherwise, from 7 a.m. on January 14, to 7 p.m. on January 21:

Osmeña Boulevard (Fuente Circle)

F. Ramos Street

Legaspi Street (up to V. Gullas St.)

Right-side portion of Plaridel Street (between Osmeña Blvd. and Magallanes St.)

A portion of .F Gonzales St. (between Osmeña Blvd. and Magallanes St.)

A. Pigafetta Street (Plaza Independencia

