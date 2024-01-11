Walk with Jesus signals start of Fiesta Señor 2024: All roads lead to Basilica

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All roads lead to the Basilica. All roads lead to the Señor.

Seas of devotees filled the streets of uptown and downtown Cebu City as the Fiesta Señor 2024 officially opened on Thursday, January 11.

READ: Fiesta Señor 2024 kickoff, Walk with Jesus live updates

Walk with Jesus: Hundreds join procession

Hundreds joined the Penitential Walk with Jesus procession that started at Fuente Osmeña at 4 a.m. and ended at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu where the Opening Salvo Mass for the 459th Fiesta Señor was held at 5:30 a.m.

The Walk with Jesus marks the start of the Fiesta Señor season.

Devotee: Sto. Nino saved my life

READ: Reminders from Basilica for the 459th Fiesta Señor

One of those who woke up early to participate in the solemn procession was Wilma Estenzo.

The 65-year-old Estenzo, who lost one of her legs in an accident in 2002, proved that her condition is not a hindrance to showing her devotion to the Holy Child.

Estenzo said that Santo Niño’s miracle saved her from the near-death experience.

She stayed along the sidewalk on Osmeña Boulevard to witness the foot procession while selling bottled water with her grandson.

“Wala ra ko’y laing sangpit kang Santo Niño kung di kay ‘Pit Senyor’ kay naluwas gyud ko niya,” Estenzo said.

(I have no other requests from the Santo Nino if not only a ‘Pit Senyor’ because he saved me.)

READ: LOOK: Schedule of Novena Masses of Fiesta Señor 2024

Walk with Jesus and Opening Salvo Mass

Thursday’s Penitential Walk with Jesus and Opening Salvo Mass were blessed with fair weather.

The Pilgrim Center at the centuries-old Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño was also jampacked, with devotees occupying every space.

The crowd both at the Penitential Walk with Jesus and inside the Basilica compound was a heartwarming and joyful sight, said Rev. Fr. Nelson Zerda, the Basilica’s rector, who presided over the Mass.

“Ingon sila inig tungtung gyud sa Enero (They say that once January starts), All roads lead to the Basilica. All roads lead to the Sto. Nino,” Zerda said.

READ: Devotees urged to buy Santo Niño clothed in red, not green

In his Homily, the friar reminded the faithful of their purpose in life after God, through Jesus Christ, who saved them from their sins to do service.

“Kita giluwas alang sa pagpalangad (We are made for service)…We are made for service,” said Zerda.

The Opening Salvo Mass on Thursday also introduced to the public this year’s Hermano and Hermana – Valentino “Val” Sandiego and Ofelia Sandiego.

This year’s theme for the Fiesta Señor is Sto. Niño: Magnet of Love in the Synodal Church.

ALSO READ

LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

Updated foot procession routes for Fiesta Señor 2024 bared

Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival: What’s the difference?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP