Lapu-Lapu drug test: 8 positive for drugs in Brgys Pusok, Pajo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A total of eight individuals tested positive for illegal drug use during the random drug tests conducted in Barangays Pusok and Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, Jan. 12, and Monday, Jan. 15.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, the head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

With the resumption of the random and surprise drug test among government officials and employees this year, Lao said they wanted to also give priority to those coming from the 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City.

“This is in line with the continuous goal of the administration to suppress and eradicate illegal drugs in the barangays and the city as a whole,” Lao said.

Lao said that wanted to make sure that barangay officials, especially those who are part of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils, do not use illegal drugs for them to be able to serve their roles in their respective anti-drugs campaign.

On Monday, at least 85 officials and employees in Barangay Pusok, including the Sanguniang Kabatanaan (SK) Chairperson were tested.

On Friday, 69 from Barangay Pajo were also made to submit their urine samples for testing.

Shortly after they assumed office or on Dec. 11, 2023, CLOSAP also tested all of the newly elected barangay and SK officials and none of them was positive for illegal drug use.

On Dec. 28, another round of testing was also conducted for personnel of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, where in three of the 118 personnel yielded positive results.

