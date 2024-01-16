No-parking signages in vicinity of Basilica removed 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More parking spaces will now be available in the vicinity of the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño in Barangay Sto. Niño here.

This after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama ordered the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to remove all the no-parking signages within the vicinity of the Basilica.

Rama’s order is effective Tuesday, January 16, until the duration of the Fiesta Señor.

Parking has been an issue in that area of the city near the Basilica, especially during the Sinulog and Fiesta Señor season, when devotees flock the church to pay their respects to the Holy Child.

“Mangimbitar man ta’g mga bisita, pagkahuman, wala’y kaparkingan,” Rama said.

(We’re inviting visitors, but we don’t have parking spaces.)

Suspension of collection of parking fees

Meanwhile, Rama also ordered the suspension of collection of parking fees in the area.

Aside from that, Rama ordered the CCTO to stop clamping vehicles that still disobey traffic laws like double parking and instead tow them immediately especially if the vehicle is obstructing traffic flow.

“No clamping, only towing,” Rama said.

Clamping fine is pegged at P1,500 while towing is P2,500.

CCTO enforcers will be deployed to check if a vehicle will obstruct traffic flow in the area.

The CCTO will issue an ‘Obstruction to the flow of Traffic’ to the driver of the vehicle caught obstructing traffic flow, which will mean another P1,000 fine.

According to Arce, the vicinity that they are referring to are the following streets:

MJ Cuenco

Legaspi Extension

Manalili Street

Magallanes Street

Quezon Boulevard

As per the mayor’s order, CCTO head Raquel Arce led the removal of the signages near P. Burgos Street on Tuesday.

