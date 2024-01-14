FACES OF CEBU: Boy Odilao, founder of Sinulog Festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Behind every remarkable creation in our world, there’s always a creator.

Just as the book of Genesis attributes the creation of life and Earth to God, architects and engineers are the minds behind structures like the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The songs we love are crafted by singers –Everything extraordinary has its roots in someone’s creativity.

And who would have thought that we would find a similar narrative in Cebu, where his creativity expands to worldwide recognition in culture and religion?

Meet the founder of the Sinulog Festival, the largest and most popular festival in the Philippines – David “Boy” Odilao Jr.

‘Herodotus’

Boy Odilao is from Southern Leyte. He is the prominent figure behind the extraordinary cultural and religious phenomenon in Cebu, which has been thriving for over four decades.

However, before becoming the festival’s founder, Odilao, even as a child, already held a deep fascination for history and geography.

During his elementary to high school years, he earned the nickname ‘Herodotus’ from his classmates, a reference to the ‘Father of History,’ due to his intellect in understanding past events.

“Mahilig gyud ko ug Geography and History, in fact, [during] high school katong libro nga history book (Modern Times and the Living Past) nga baga kaayo, akoy ilang giconsider na ‘Herodutos’, historian, akoy ilang gi consider sa klase. I am very mahilig ana,” Odilao said.

Besides his passion for History and Geography, he also aspired to become a lawyer. His grandfather consistently told him that he was well-suited for the profession due to his intelligence and excellent speaking skills

Boy Odilao: The early years

Boy, inspired by what his grandfather had told him, pursued law at the University of San Carlos in Cebu City.

In his first year at the College of Law in 1957, an unfortunate turn of events occurred when his father fell ill. He returned to Leyte and accompanied his father to Manila for treatment.

Following his father’s death later that same year, he decided to drop out of school. Additionally, his middle finger was injured in a friend’s fight, further contributing to his decision to discontinue his studies.

“I wanted to become a lawyer, but my father died. I wast first year in San Carlos college of law. Nag away mi barkada unya nasamad ni (middle finger of his writing hand) dili ko kasuwat so wala ko mo pursige nga mag abogado,” Boy said.

When he dropped out of school, Odilao returned to Manila and applied for a job at the Bureau of Customs.

His first role was as a “personero,” an employee of a customs broker. His primary responsibility was to process documents for the cargo to be cleared and released.

From his role as a “personero,” he transitioned into becoming a customs policeman, then advanced to the position of a customs special agent, and later assumed the role of a supervising officer.

However, despite these advancements, his enduring aspiration was to become a Customs Collector.

“I wanted to become a collector but dili man ko ma promote kay college drop out man ko, so nangutana ko unsay maayo nga kurso, ‘Kay naa naman kas serbiso, pag public administration…’,” Boy shared.

Education

Persistent in his pursuit of becoming a customs collector, even in his 40s, he enrolled at the Lyceum of the Philippines in Manila to study public administration.

“In two years nahuman nako kay dunay nakoy credited subjects but in my two years naapil kos activism, student activism; na chairman kos federation of students leader in the Philippines, chairman of youth and affairs board created by the late president Marcos,” he mentioned.

After graduating from the Lyceum with a degree in public administration and successfully passing the Customs Broker Licensure Examination, he now possesses the eligibility to become a customs collector.

Then in January 1978, he became the customs collector at the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

“Kung collector ka sa Mactan, moagi ka dapat pagka collector 1, 2, ang port of Mactan collector 3 man dapat, wala ko muagi ug 1 or 2, diretso ko ug 3,” he noted.

In June of the same year, he was also appointed as the Regional Director of the Ministry for Youth and Sports Development (MYSD) for central Visayas in a concurrent capacity.

“Honestly, I came to know that it was the late General Fabian Ver who recommended me. I know him when he was still a captain murag tatay nato nako siya, siguro nakakita siya sa akong talent,” Boy said.

Following his designation as the regional director of MYSD, he was invited to attend a seminar in Manila.

How Odilao started Sinulog

This seminar not only sparked his creativity but also expanded his perspective on what it means to be Filipino as a people and as a country.

Then, the concept of Sinulog began, as he envisioned it to be more than just a religious activity during that time.

His vision was to establish the identity of Cebuanos through a dance that pays homage to Señor Santo Niño de Cebu.

The first Sinulog sa Sugbo was held in 1980, and during that time, Boy Odilao not only founded the event but also participated in it by dancing alongside performers.

The original carousel route of the parade started in downtown Cebu and ended at Plaza Independencia.

“The most important thing is, para nako, we dance the Sinulog in honor of Sto. Niño because we conceptually organize the first Sinulog as the dance of veneration of Sto. Niño, our beloved Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu”

Boy Odilao was not an ordinary founder. He founded several remarkable events in Cebu, including Bahug-Bahug sa Mactan, which honors the country’s first and only battle victory, the Battle of Mactan, and the installation of Lapu-Lapu’s monument at the actual battle site.

With Boy Odilao’s creativity and passion, its impact on Cebu’s cultural identity would never waver.

Through his life’s narrative, Odilao stands as a true creator, who shaped and enriched the cultural and religious heritage of Cebu, leaving an indelible mark for generations to cherish.

