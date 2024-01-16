Torregosa’s determination pushed USC coach to enlist her in Cebu Marathon’s 42k race 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seasoned track and field coach Arvin Loberanis saw grit and hunger from his ace runner Artjoy Torregosa which convinced him to sign her up in the 42-kilometer race of the recently concluded Cebu Marathon 2024.

Torregosa surprised everyone after she emerged as champion in the female category of Sunday’s 42k race.

Amazingly, Torregosa won the title in her first ever 42k race.

In an earlier interview, Torregosa revealed that it was a late decision to compete in the 42k race instead of the shorter 24k category.

However, Loberanis her long-time coach with the University of San Carlos (USC) revealed it wasn’t mere luck. It was a timely decision to pit his prized runner in a grueling full marathon with confidence.

“Actually the plan came out last year sukad pa pagka champion niya sa 7-Eleven 32k run. Siya ang fastest female runner ato nga leg sa tibuok Philippines. Didto pa lang nakita na nako iyahang potential,” Loberanis told CDN Digital.

Loberanis also revealed that he was encouraged to push Torregosa in competing in longer distances for the chance of winning bigger cash prizes. It’s because she’s also a breadwinner for her family in Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte.

“Sa kalisud sa ilahang status sa kinabuhi which is mao gyud pirmi niya isulti kung mag istorya mi, that’s why I suggested with her consent nga kung ganahan siya maka earn para sa iyang family, mag full marathon na lang siya para mak earn siya kung swertehon,” Loberanis said.

The 24-year-old Torregosa went on to beat the more seasoned contenders by clocking in three hours, 12 minutes, and 14 seconds.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa pagsalig ug paghatag ug kumpyansa nga mag prepare ta para full marathon. I know dili ing-ana kadali ang pag prepare labi na sa pag pa condition sa mind. Congrats at least karon makatabang naka ug ginagmay sa imong pamilya through your prize sa marathon,” added Loberanis.

Determination and dedication

Loberanis won’t be pushing Torregosa if he didn’t see how determined the latter was with her career in running.

Last year, Torregosa raked many titles in prestigious running events including the 21k Milo National Marathon, the 7-Eleven Run’s 32k, and the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

Besides that, she also won multiple gold medals in the Cesafi athletics competition.

“She’s very determined always. She’s also very hardworking. Actually, all the athletes under my care, they’re all special to me, but Artjoy is unique. The pain she endured during training motivated her more to push harder. Plus, there was luck and excellent preparation, for me those were the factors of her success,” Loberanis explained.

Loberanis and Torregosa eye to defend the latter’s title in the Milo Marathon and 7-Eleven Run. They’re also planning to compete in the SM2SM Run in March.

RELATED STORIES

FACES OF CEBU: Artjoy Torregosa, 24, promising long-distance runner

Elite runner Artjoy Torregosa rules IBP Run 2023: Calma Lang

Artjoy Torregosa flexes winning form in Singapore marathon

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP