DepEd to extend SHS voucher program for current Grade 11 students

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said it will be extending its voucher program to currently enrolled Grade 11 students in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) to prevent displacement of learners.

DepEd made the pronouncement after earlier announcing that there would be no more Grade 11 beneficiaries of the Senior High School Voucher Program (SHSVP) from SUCs and LUCs for School Year (SY) 2023 to 2024.

But DepEd shifted its decision after baring that several SUCs and LUCs still accepted Grade 11 learners for the current school year.

“To prevent any displacement of learners, the DepEd would like to announce that the Senior High School Voucher Program (SHSVP) will again be extended to Grade 11 learners currently enrolled in SUCs and LUCs for SY 2023-2024,” said DepEd in a statement.

“Subsequently, they may also continue on as voucher beneficiaries to complete their Grade 12 studies come SY 2024-2025,” it added.

DepEd said it will be executing a Memorandum of Agreement with the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) to formalize the arrangement.

No voucher program for Grade 11 students in 2024-2025

With the said extension, DepEd then reminded SUCs and LUCs that it will no longer be extending its SHSVP coverage to Grade 11 students from SY 2024 to 2025.

“Hence, the acceptance of new Senior High School learners by SUCs and LUCs shall only be made in accordance with their charters and charged to their respective funds,” it added.

All this developed after a memorandum from the Commission on Higher Education reiterated that SUCs and LUCs are no longer permitted to implement senior high school programs.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP