FACES OF CEBU: Artjoy Torregosa, 24, promising long-distance runner

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Artjoy Torregosa’s is already considered a household name in the many weekend footraces in Cebu.

Torregosa, has been making a name not just in local running events, but also in the national and international scene.

The 24-year-old long distance runner who was born and grew up in Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte, is now one of the finest female long distance runners in Cebu today.

She’s a consistent first placer, or podium finisher in most of the running events.

Her most notable wins this year includes the first place finishes she got in the Cebu Marathon 2023’s 10-kilometer race and the 7-Eleven Run 32k race.

Besides that, Torregosa reigned supreme in various meets including the PRISAA National Collegiate Games, where she won a gold medal in the 5,000-meter run.

Also, Torregosa bagged three silver medals in the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships in Ilagan City, Isabela last March.

Amazingly, she represented Cebu City in that competition.

One of the most recent races she won was the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Run earlier this month.

Besides a strong contender in various races, she is a bemedalled track and field athlete of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

In the previous Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) season, Torregosa snagged three gold medals in the women’s 5,000m run, 1,500m run, and the 3,000m run.

Probably, the biggest haul she had in international race was her two second place finishes in the Singapore Sundown Marathon and the Pattaya Marathon in Thailand.

“The biggest races I won was in Singapore and Thailand. I placed second in both races and even bested my personal best in the 21k race,” Torregosa said.

At a young age, Torregosa felt has a bright future in running.

“I decided to pursue my career in running because I see myself that I have a potential in this sport. I started running when was 15,” she explained.

Torregosa currently studies Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, a course very common for athletes like her who wants to pursue a degree relevant to their athletic career.

Like most athletes, she wants to represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games.

In fact, she and her trainer, Arvin Loberanis have already plotted their plans to materialize this ambitious yet achievable dream.

“Our ultimate goal with my coach, Arvin Loberanis is to qualify for the SEA Games. Currently, I don’t represent a running club, but rather represent my school, USC when I’m competing in races,” added Torregosa.