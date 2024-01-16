Araneta’s win crucial to Cebu’s boxing scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Omega Sports Promotions’ top honcho, Pio Paulo Castillo, sees Christian ‘The Bomb’ Araneta’s world title eliminator win as crucial to the future of Cebu’s boxing scene.

During an interview during Aranet’s final sparring session at the Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City, Castillo said that Araneta’s victory could potentially pave the way for bigger and more exciting boxing events in Cebu.

Omega Boxing Gym is currently one of the most aggressive boxing outfits, aiming to bring back the former glory of Cebu’s boxing scene, once hailed as the ‘Mecca of Boxing’ in Asia.

“Importante gyud makalusot sa eliminator. Importante ni nato para tanan, we will have a story to tell with our big partners like NUstar. This would be the way for bigger partnerships here in Cebu. So the scale of this fight is really big,” Castillo said in an interview.

Araneta will spearhead Omega Sports Promotions’ event, the ‘Kumbati 16’ fight card, scheduled for January 26, 2024, at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in the South Road Properties (SRP).

This marks the first boxing event hosted by the five-star resort and casino.

Araneta is set to face fellow Filipino Arvin ‘Hurricane’ Magramo in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight world title eliminator.

This will be Araneta’s third world title eliminator bout.

If Araneta emerges victorious in the world title eliminator, Castillo plans to bring the world title bout to Cebu.

“Inig daog ni Christian ani nga away. We have to wait and see sa world championships, daghan paman mahitabo,” said Castillo.

“Depende pud kinsa mag gunit sa bakus, kung unsa sad kaya buhaton nato diri. Kung kaya nato, makakuha ko sa support sa partners, atong dad-on diri ang world championships sa NUSTAR.”

Araneta boasts a record of 23-2 (win-loss) with an impressive 18 victories by knockout, while Magramo has 17 wins with 11 knockouts, one defeat, and one draw.

“Ganahan unta gani ko dad-on ang fight sa SM Seaside Arena. One of these days I hope ato nang makuha diha. So, naglumba mi mga promoters ug managers kinsa maka promote ug una diha. Dili sad na siya sayon,” added Castillo.

