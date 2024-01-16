Cebu Daily Newscast: Suspect in killing of young woman in Pinamungajan, Cebu arrested

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

It seemed rage and fear drove an 18-year-old man to kill a young woman whose body was found in a creek in Pinamungajan town, southern Cebu.

Police there confirmed arresting the suspect behind the killing of Jocelyn Caparida Samillon, 21.

He was identified as Jimboy Pasacan, who happened to be the victim’s ex-boyfriend and a distant relative.

The Philippines will develop islands in the South China Sea that it considers part of its territory to make them more habitable for troops, Manila’s military chief Romeo Brawner told reporters on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The plans come amid heightened tensions between the Philippines and China, both of whom claim territory in the South China Sea and have traded accusations of aggressive behaviour in the strategic waterway.

For the first time, the image of St. Joseph will join the images of Sto. Niño and Our lady of Guadalupe during the fluvial procession on January 20.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for administration and spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that this would be one of the changes of the activity.

Joel Embiid scored 41 points in a dazzling return from injury on Monday as the Philadelphia 76ers romped past the Houston Rockets 124-115.

Kicking off a packed slate of NBA fixtures as the US marked the Martin Luther King Jr. public holiday, the Sixers were always in control as they cruised to victory.

Embiid missed the Sixers’ past three games after twisting his left knee in a January 5 defeat to the New York Knicks.

