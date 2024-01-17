Sinulog Cup 2024: Cobras defang Panthers in opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras stunned the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 66-57, at the start of the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament qualifying round on Monday, January 16, 2024.

Kyle Maglinte, the prolific point guard of the Cobras unloaded 14 points with five rebounds, two steals, and one block at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero, here.

Maglinte was 6-of-13 in field goals, including a pair of threes.

JM Abello was the other double-digit scorer for the Cobras of head coach Mike Reyes.

It was a surprising outcome especially for the Cobras who finished the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) with a forgettable 4-6 (win-loss) record.

The Cobras led as many as 22 points, 45-23 at the start of the second half anchored on their 14-0 run in the first half.

They headed into halftime with a 20-point cushion, 43-23.

From a 22-point deficit, the Panthers managed to cut this to just 11, 45-34, in the second half. They breathed down the Cobras necks in the final canto, but can’t complete a comeback.

Winston Bingil led USPF with 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals in their losing efforts.

Former University of San Carlos (USC) Warrior, Acer Go debuted for USPF with 11 markers.

USJR 84, USC 66

In the second game, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) trounced the USC Warriors, 84-66, behind Jay Deiparine’s 17-point outing.

Deiparine was 6-of-9 from the field. He was deadeye from the three-point line, converting four of six attempts.

Carl Cabulao also had a great game for the Jaguars scoring 16 points with six boards, three steals, and one block.

Klein Gordillo and Sam Melicor each scored 12, while Elmer Echavez had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Jaguars of head coach Melo Banua led by as many as 37 points, 74-37, heading into the final canto, shutting the lights out for USC of head coach Paul Joven.

Only the top two teams among the eight Cesafi member schools vying in the tournament will advance to the tournament proper from January 23-27 at the Cebu Coliseum.

