Basak San Nicolas fire: House destroyed, P1.2M worth of properties lost
CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated total of P1.2 million worth of properties were destroyed after a two-storey house in Dapdap Extension, Baragy Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City was engulfed in flames on Thursday morning, January 11, 2023.
According to the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), the fire broke out at 11:48 a.m. in a residential area in the barangay.
Where blaze started
The fire allegedly started inside the house owned by a man named Allan Yap.
The occupants of the house, however, were identified as Nilo and Jenelyn Malig-on.
Upon the arrival of firefighters in the area, the fire was raised to the first alarm at 11:53 a.m.
Fire out
Around 6 minutes later, fire officials declared it under control, and at 12:01 p.m., they declared a fire out.
The affected house was reportedly razed and the total damage was pegged to be worth P1,200,000.
The morning fire affected a total of 2 families or 6 individuals.
No injuries
Fortunately, no one sustained injuries due to the fire incident, according to CCFO information officer Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva.
In an interview with CDN digital, another occupant who introduced herself as Ruiz Malig-on said that the fire started at the second floor of the house.
She allegedly saw something explode inside the house which prompted her to immediately carry her young daughter out to safety.
