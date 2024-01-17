Mom stabbed dead by bro-in-law in Malabuyoc

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | January 17,2024 - 10:09 PM



CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 31-year-old woman did not survive after her brother-in-law allegedly stabbed her several times while she was breastfeeding her baby at home on the morning of Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The incident occurred in Sitio Calugtugan, Barangay Cerdeña, Malabuyoc town, southwestern Cebu.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Honeylyn Tamayo, a mother of a 4-year-old and a 2-month-old, was fatally attacked. The suspect, Jobert Valera, a 53-year-old farmer and Tamayo’s brother-in-law, was apprehended after the incident.

An ongoing investigation aims to determine Valera’s motive in killing his wife’s sister.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Ronidilo Duerme, the brutal incident happened inside the victim’s house around 7:30 a.m. as she was breastfeeding her baby girl.

Valera allegedly entered the house with a 32-centimeter-long kitchen knife taken from his nearby residence. Without apparent reason, he reportedly began stabbing the victim multiple times, causing her to collapse on the ground.

A neighbor heard Tamayo screaming, prompting her siblings to rush inside the house. Valera allegedly used the victim’s 4-year-old daughter as a shield, but the siblings were able to stop him and rescue the child unharmed.

They then sought help from authorities. Upon the arrival of responding personnel, Tamayo was rushed to the nearest hospital. The attending physician declared her dead on arrival due to the six wounds on her chest and back.

The police said there was no prior history of conflict between the parties. Valera, when questioned by the police, denied the accusations by shaking his head and refusing to speak.

Intelligence reports also suggest that Valera is not known to be a user of illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, there were speculations that Valera may be cursed after he cut down a tree believed to house a spiritual being.

