Sinulog Cup: Mustangs secure 84-80 victory vs Cobras in thrilling match

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs survived a nail-biting duel against the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, 84-80, on the second day of the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament on Wednesday evening, January 17, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute gymnasium.

Seeking revenge for their previous loss, the Mustangs, now equipped with newcomer Earl Laniton, outplayed the Cobras who had defeated them 52-56 in their last Cesafi men’s basketball game on November 25. Laniton was a former Liceo de Cagayan University player.

Laniton was named player of the game after delivering a promising performance for the Mustangs with 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Redjhee Recimiento unloaded 15 points, while Jonathan Vanguardia added 12 points.

Kyle Maglinte topscored the Cobras anew with 12 points. In their first game, Maglinte scored 14 to beat the USPF Panthers last Tuesday.

Kerk Navarro and Allen Glare each scored 10 points for the Cobras.

Both teams fought tooth and nail, resulting in 15 lead changes and 10 deadlocks, with the Mustangs clinging to a four-point cushion, 78-74, with 2:11 left in the final period.

This was after the Cobras stormed back from a 10-point deficit, 65-75, earlier. The Cobras unloaded a 9-0 run courtesy of Maglinte and Louie Nazareno’s efforts to erase the huge deficit.

The Cobras weren’t finished with their comeback, regaining the lead, 79-78, after pushing another scoring run, with Nazareno topping it with a trey from the left wing with 1:09 left in the game.

However, the Mustangs quickly responded with a clutch trey from Keaton Taburnal from the right wing in the next ball possession to bring their lead back, 81-79, with less than a minute left.

Matt Canares was able to convert one of his free throws for the Cobras to cut the lead to just one, 80-81, with 7.5 seconds left.

With time running out, the Cobras’ only hope that time was to foul and pray for the Mustangs to miss their free throws.

Dalumpines went on to split his two free throws, while Laniton sank both of his attempts to seal the Mustangs’ win in their first game of the tournament.

USC 62, UP-Cebu 58

In the other game, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors bounced back with a 62-58, against the University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons.

To recall, USC lost to USJ-R Jaguars on the opening night, 66-84.

However, Bryle Puntual erupted for 19 points along with seven boards to secure USC’s victory.

Puntual was the lone double-digit scorer for the Warriors, who made a spectacular comeback in the endgame.

Brandon Sainz had 17 points for UP Cebu, while AJ Delos Reyes added nine points in their losing efforts.

Matt Flores and Andrew Padilla each scored six points in their first game as Fighting Maroons in Cebu. /clorenciana

