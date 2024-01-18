Sinulog 2024: List of contingents and guest performers
Here is the official list of contingents and guest performers who will be gracing this grand event with their colorful and dynamic performances:
Sinulog Based Category:
Abellana National School
Banauan Cultural Group – Barangay Guadalupe
Hut-ong sa Lunhawng Mamumoo sa Pamilyang Cebu Gen
Barangay Bulacao powered by Alpha Kappa Rho
Pundok Baniladnon sa Sugbo – Barangay Banilad
Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe – Barangay Inayawan
Nagkahiusang Mananayaw sa Sapangdaku – Barangay Sapangdaku
Banay Labangon – Barangay Labangon
Free Interpretation Category:
Tribung Kamanting Performing Arts Guild – Municipality of San Jose, Province of Dinagat Islands
Tribu Mabolokon – Barangay Mabolo
Pasayaw Festival representing The Province of Negros Oriental – Canlaon City
Banay San Nicolasnon – Barangay San Nicolas Proper
Lumad Basakanon – Barangay Basak San Nicolas
Tribu Divinohanon of Divino Amore Academy
Tribu Masadyang Subanian – Barangay Suba
Activong Binaliwhanon – Barangay Binaliw
Tribu San Roque sa Cuidad – Barangay San Roque
Guest Performers:
Cebu City Government
ChunCheon Nongak Preservation Association – Dong- myeon, Chuncheon-si, Gwang-do, Republic of Korea
Bacolod Masskara Festival – Bacolod City
Bureau of Fire Protection Region 7
