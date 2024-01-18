Sinulog 2024: List of contingents and guest performers

By: Morexette Marie Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | January 18,2024 - 12:13 PM

The Lumad Basakanon contingent do their street dance routine during the Sinulog 2020. This year, 2024, the Lumad Basakanon contingent continues to compete in the Sinulog 2024 Free Interpretation Category. (CDN Digital FILE Photo)

Here is the official list of contingents and guest performers who will be gracing this grand event with their colorful and dynamic performances:

Sinulog Based Category:

Abellana National School

Banauan Cultural Group – Barangay Guadalupe

Hut-ong sa Lunhawng Mamumoo sa Pamilyang Cebu Gen

Barangay Bulacao powered by Alpha Kappa Rho

Pundok Baniladnon sa Sugbo – Barangay Banilad

Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe – Barangay Inayawan

Nagkahiusang Mananayaw sa Sapangdaku – Barangay Sapangdaku

Banay Labangon – Barangay Labangon

 

Free Interpretation Category:

Tribung Kamanting Performing Arts Guild – Municipality of San Jose, Province of Dinagat Islands

Tribu Mabolokon – Barangay Mabolo

Pasayaw Festival representing The Province of Negros Oriental – Canlaon City

Banay San Nicolasnon – Barangay San Nicolas Proper

Lumad Basakanon – Barangay Basak San Nicolas

Tribu Divinohanon of Divino Amore Academy

Tribu Masadyang Subanian – Barangay Suba

Activong Binaliwhanon – Barangay Binaliw

Tribu San Roque sa Cuidad – Barangay San Roque

 

Guest Performers:

Cebu City Government

ChunCheon Nongak Preservation Association – Dong- myeon, Chuncheon-si, Gwang-do, Republic of Korea

Bacolod Masskara Festival – Bacolod City

Bureau of Fire Protection Region 7

 

