Cebu City councilors to participate in Sinulog 2024 ritual showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilors are expected to perform during the Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown on Jan. 21 at the South Road Properties.

This was confirmed by Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera and Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to CDN Digital.

Garcia said on Wednesday, in a press conference at the City Hall, that the other councilors who will be joining are Councilors Pancrasio Esparis, Dondon Hontiveros, and Joel Garganera.

As to the participation of Mayor Michael Rama, he said that it would depend if the organizers would need his participation.

“Depende ra gyud na if my time is needed. I can dance. If I have to be everywhere, then I cannot dance,” Rama said.

In an interview, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera expressed her delight as she has been able to perform in the Sinulog Festival since 2006.

Pesquera was among the city officials who performed with the Minglanilla contingent during the Sinulog sa Lalawigan on Jan. 14.

More prepared

She was able to perform after Governor Gwendolyn Garcia invited her to dance together with Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad, and other Capitol department heads.

“Thankful sad kaayo ko nga they are so warm and hospitable and they really made sure nga me and Vice Mayor Garcia are well accommodated,” Pesquera told CDN Digital.

With this, Pesquera said that the public can expect a presentation by Cebu City officials, especially with Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Moreover, Pesquera assured the spectators that Cebu City is “more prepared” this year, in terms of the preparation for the Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown.

They are expected to dance during the ‘Best of Cebu,’ a segment during lunch break, where the winners of the different Sinulog events will present their performances.

As to the number of competing contingents, Pesquera said that from 12, there are now 18. However, she opted not to disclose the list yet since more contingents are still registering.

Pesquera is part of the executive committee for the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024. She is the head of the contest cluster.

