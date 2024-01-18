Capuloy flies to South Korea to face Chinese foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Rhonvex “The Body Snatcher” Capuloy flies to South Korea with his team to face Chinese ZhiGang Zhang in a non-title bout in Anseong City on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

This will be the first fight abroad for the 27-year-old Capuloy, a native of Hinobaan, Negros Occidental.

No less than Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s promoter and manager Seth Tio, and chief trainer Christopher “Pingping” Tepora accompanied Capuloy to South Korea. They left Cebu on Thursday, January 18.

Big Yellow Boxing Gym is based in Mandaue City.

Capuloy is riding on a back-to-back winning streak against Junrel Jimenez and Kim Lindog in fights that took place in Cebu last year.

He knocked out Jimenez in the fourth round of their eight-rounder bout in Talisay City in March 2023. He went on to beat Lindog via a fourth-round stoppage in Toledo City last September.

It was a fitting comeback for Capuloy after settling for a draw against Reymond Empic in December 2022 in Toledo City.

He has a record of 11 wins with eight knockouts, two defeats, and one draw.

His opponent, Zhang, 29, of Lanzhou, China, has an 8-2 (win-loss) record with six knockouts.

Zhang has been on an eight-fight winning streak since 2020, making a complete comeback after his initial two losses as a pro boxer.

He is also the former WBC Asian Continental and Asian Boxing Federation super featherweight champion, defeating Filipino Conrado Tanamor via a second-round technical knockout in Bangkok, Thailand, in March 2023.

