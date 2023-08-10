Engkwentro 11: Fight card for August 15 boxing event in Lapu-Lapu now complete

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | August 10,2023 - 07:15 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The complete fight card of the “Engkwentro 11: Prospects Collide” boxing event of ARQ Sports was officially revealed a few days before August 15’s fight night at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

The Engkwentro 11 main event features two of the Philippines’ best-rising prospects, Johnpaul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas (10-1, 7KOs) of ARQ Boxing Stable versus Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo (10-1-2, 9KOs) for the vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title.

READ: Gabunilas clinches WBO AsPac youth title via TKO victory vs. Indonesian foe

Engkwentro 11 co-mainer

Meanwhile, the co-main event pits ARQ’s April Jay Abne (12-1, 6KOs) versus three-time world title challenger Robert Paradero (18-5-1, 12KOs) for the OPBF silver flyweight title.

But there’s more to that; four more undercard bouts featuring ARQ Boxing Stable pugs will add more fireworks to the upcoming fight card.

READ: Piala, Alberca make weight, ready to fight in Engkwentro 10 mainer in San Fernando

Piala vs. Manigos

ARQ’s undefeated prospect, Rodex “The Tank” Piala (8-0, 1KO), will face an acid test against veteran Jason Canoy Manigos (28-10-2, 19KOs) of Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

Piala’s brother, Brix (6-1, 2KOs), will square off against Alan Alberca (12-7, 7KOs) of Zamboanga del Norte, also in the undercard.

Another ARQ undefeated pug, Berland Robles (8-0, 3KOs), will test his mettle against Francis Jay Diaz (8-5-1, 1KO) of Cagayan de Oro City.

Also, Bryan James Wild (11-0-1, 6KOs), another ARQ undefeated boxer, will trade leathers with Ryan Ponteras (23-20-3, 12KOs) of Panabo City, Davao Del Norte.

READ: Carl Jammes Martin being eyed for potential US training

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP