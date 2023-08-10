Engkwentro 11: Fight card for August 15 boxing event in Lapu-Lapu now complete

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | August 10,2023 - 07:15 AM
Engkwentro 11 : Fight card for August 15 fight card in Lapu-Lapu now complete. ARQ Boxing Stable boxers pose for a group photo at their gym in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The complete fight card of the “Engkwentro 11: Prospects Collide” boxing event of ARQ Sports was officially revealed a few days before August 15’s fight night at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City. 

The Engkwentro 11 main event features two of the Philippines’ best-rising prospects, Johnpaul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas (10-1, 7KOs) of ARQ Boxing Stable versus Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo (10-1-2, 9KOs) for the vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title.

Engkwentro 11 co-mainer

Meanwhile, the co-main event pits ARQ’s April Jay Abne (12-1, 6KOs) versus three-time world title challenger Robert Paradero (18-5-1, 12KOs) for the OPBF silver flyweight title. 

But there’s more to that; four more undercard bouts featuring ARQ Boxing Stable pugs will add more fireworks to the upcoming fight card.

Piala vs. Manigos

ARQ’s undefeated prospect, Rodex “The Tank” Piala (8-0, 1KO), will face an acid test against veteran Jason Canoy Manigos (28-10-2, 19KOs) of Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

Piala’s brother, Brix (6-1, 2KOs), will square off against Alan Alberca (12-7, 7KOs) of Zamboanga del Norte, also in the undercard. 

Another ARQ undefeated pug, Berland Robles (8-0, 3KOs), will test his mettle against Francis Jay Diaz (8-5-1, 1KO) of Cagayan de Oro City. 

Also, Bryan James Wild (11-0-1, 6KOs), another ARQ undefeated boxer, will trade leathers with  Ryan Ponteras (23-20-3, 12KOs) of Panabo City, Davao Del Norte. 

