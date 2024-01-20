Fluvial Procession 2024: 200,000 witness and join the sea ‘parade’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Except for a motor banca that sank along the Mactan Channel, this year’s Fluvial Procession was successful.

More than 200,000 watched and joined the seaborne procession of the Sagrada Familia, composed of the Señor Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph the Laborer, authorities said.

Fluvial procession: Generally peaceful

“Generally peaceful yung nangyaring activities (Generally, the activities were peaceful). There were no incidents that have affected the ongoing Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebrations,” said Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The images on board M/V Martin 8, the galleon assigned for this year’s Fiesta Señor, departed the Naval Forces Central Base in Lapu-Lapu City close to 6 a.m.

Sailed through Mactan Channel

The ship, together with dozens of other vessels, then sailed through Mactan Channel, passed under the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) before making a turnaround the South Road Properties (SRP).

The galleon docked at Pier 1 past 7:40 a.m., followed by a procession towards the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu where the reenactment of the first Mass and first Baptism took place.

However, shortly after the galleon docked at Pier 1, a motor banca sank within the pier’s vicinity, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) confirmed.

Fortunately, all six passengers on board were rescued and are now safe from harm.

Coast Guard probe

Based on initial investigations from the Coast Guard, the ill-fated motor banca collided with another ship as it was about to unload its six passengers.

“Pa dock na sila to disembark passengers kaso naabutan ng isang boat yung nabunggo niya sa port quarter at na-half submerged,” said Coast Guard Commander Mark Larsen Mariano, Deputy Commander of the Coast Guard District in Central Visayas.

(They were about to dock to let their passengers disembark but another boat collided with them, and thus, their port quarter ended up being half-submerged.)

Amicable settlement

Both parties had already decided to enter into an amicable settlement, added Mariano.

In the meantime, Aberin said they would be expecting more people to gather for the Solemn Foot Procession on Saturday afternoon.

