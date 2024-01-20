Sinulog Festival 2024 competitions in a nutshell

Two new queens and a singing champ marks the prelude to Cebu’s grand celebration.

The Sinulog Festival 2024 is so far at its finest.

Alongside the magnificent Sinulog Grand Parade that takes place on January 21, 2024, Sinulog boasts three prominent events leading up to the main event at the grand showdown in the South Road Properties (SRP). These include the Miss Cebu, Sinulog Festival Queen, and Sinulog Idol—all highly anticipated occasions that contribute to the overall jubilation of Sinulog 2024.

Miss Cebu 2024

Among 12 equally beautiful and impactful Cebuana, Zoe Cameron emerged as this year’s Miss Cebu during the Miss Cebu 2024 Grand Coronation at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino last Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Candidates Joelle Debine Uy, Danielle Dela Cruz, Angel Jane Ruiz, and Shaina Michelle Reyes were proclaimed as runners-up consecutively.

Besides the top crown, Cameron also bested the other beauties in the number of special awards earned. With 5 awards in total, she was also announced as Miss Charity Bingo Plus, receiving P30,000.

Sinulog Idol 2024

After the long and tight competition, Carcar City’s John Ryan Panuncialman was hailed as the Sinulog Idol Season 15 champion held at the Fuente Osmeña Circle on Thursday night, January 18, 2024.

Mary Khem Cabagte from Minglanilla was ranked second, with Nica Jañola from Pardo, Cebu City, coming in third. They are sequentially followed by Gerlyn Abaño from Inayawan, Cebu City, at 4th, Argao’s very own Bon Baquirman at 5th, and Klar Dumancas from Talisay City as the 6th placer.

Relatively, Panuncialman received the BingoPlus Choice Award, garnering a total of P10,000 in cash to take home.

Sinulog Festival Queen 2024

A new queen in the name of Mariel Bogert from Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, is finally crowned as the Sinulog Festival Queen 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Center on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Considered a tough fight, Mary Love Lopez from Brgy. Guadalupe was called the 1st runner up, Niña Blythe Boniel of Barangay Sapangdaku as the 2nd runner up, Nikki Van representing the Lumad Basakanon as the 3rd runner up, and Barangay Inayawan’s Frenchie Monina Romanos was hailed as the 4th runner up.

One of the event’s sponsors, BingoPlus, also awarded Mary Love Lopez of Brgy. Guadalupe as Miss BingoPlus.

Sinulog Festival 2024, so far

While some of the festivities have concluded, there are still more sinulog-related activities to expect, including the grand ritual showdown this Sunday, January 21, 2024.

BingoPlus, the first live streaming bingo in the Philippines, is a platinum sponsor of this year’s Sinulog Festival. To learn more about their services, you can visit their official Facebook page and website or download the BingoPlus application via Google Play or the Apple Store.

Venues such as the Plaza Independencia, Fuente Osmeña Circle, and the World Tent City at the South Road Properties (SRP) are still flocked with festival goers and vendors offering delicious local and international-inspired foods.

The Sinulog Festival 2024 is so far at its finest. Offering everything to the child Jesus, the celebration remains one of the most lauded festivals in Cebu, even in the Philippines.

