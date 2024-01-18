Where can you watch CDN Digital’s Sinulog Live Coverage 2024?

With the upcoming Sinulog Festival 2024, CDN Digital will again bring extensive coverage of the largest festival in Cebu. Being the leading digital news site in Cebu, CDN Digital brings the Sinulog 2024 celebration to its readers worldwide via live streaming on CDN Digital’s social media pages the whole day of January 21, 2024.

CDN Digital’s Special Sinulog Live Coverage 2024 will be aired on the news site’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel. This way, everyone can enjoy the festivities, even from the comfort of their homes.

This year, CDN Digital partnered with establishments that will broadcast its Sinulog 2024 Live Coverage on its premises. If you happen to be in the vicinity of these livestream partners, you can witness the much-awaited festivities in comfort:

SM Seaside City Cebu

SM Seaside City Cebu is within the parade route of Sinulog 2024. While within the heart of the festivities, the largest premier lifestyle destination in Cebu offers comfort, dining options, and an escape from the sun’s heat for spectators at the SRP.

Don’t miss out on the festivities as SM Seaside City Cebu partners with CDN Digital to bring Sinulog inside its premises with CDN Digital’s live coverage of the Sinulog festivities at The Amphitheater 3, The Skypark.

While at SM Seaside City Cebu, delve into an #AweSM landscape with their massive art installations and a colorful Prism tunnel at the 3rd Level, Seaview Wing.

SM City Cebu

Suppose you’re from Mabolo or planning to be at SM City Cebu on January 21. In that case, you can be part of the celebration as CDN Digital’s Sinulog 2024 live coverage will be aired at the mall’s North Wing Atrium, in front of Auntie Anne’s Bakery and Nike.

You may also check out their vibrant and color-splashed Sinulog display within the same area or catch your favorite Kapuso artists at 4 PM and the Cebuano FAMAS-awarded band, Missing Filemon, at 7 PM at SM City Cebu’s Event Center.

Iconique Mall Colon

Iconique Mall Colon, located in Colon Street, Cebu City, partnered with CDN Digital to livestream the Sinulog 2024 grand ritual showdown. Witness the celebrations from the LED wall at the mall’s front entrance facing the streets of Colon and from the televisions installed throughout Inqonique Mall Colon.

While watching, you can also get an Iconique Sinulog 2024 experience with plenty of dining options on the ground floor and the roof deck, such as Buongiorno Pizza Pasta or Bella Tea & Chocoffee House, to satisfy your cravings.

Bai Hotel Cebu

Experience comfort with a serviced lounge while watching CDN Digital’s Sinulog 2024 Live Coverage at Bai Hotel Cebu‘s lobby and Twilight Roofdeck Lounge+Bar.

With an extensive menu selection and happy hour discounts, a chill yet fun-filled Sinulog is definitely within reach.

Goldberry Suites and Hotel

Achieve affordable and modernized living at Goldberry Suites and Hotel Cebu. Enjoy viewing CDN Digital’s Sinulog 2024 Live Coverage while savoring a festive culinary journey at their hotel restaurant, The Rabbit Hole.

At The Rabbit Hole, you can avail of the Sinulog dinner buffet for PHP 458 per person from 6:00 to 9:00 PM this Sunday, January 21. Bon Appetit!

Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu

For P1,500, Quest Hotel and Conference Center – Cebu offers an escape from the hustle and celebrate in comfort and style at Quest Hotel’s exclusive lounge at Il Corso. The exclusive access includes a packed meal, water, and a two-way pick-up and drop-off trip from the hotel to SRP. You may view the parade and grand showdown via CDN Digital’s Sinulog 2024 Livestream Coverage.

For Quest Hotel Cebu guests, you may participate in the festival via CDN Digital’s Sinulog 2024 Livestream Coverage broadcast at the hotel’s lobby, specifically in the concierge area.

One Tectona Hotel

From the Queen City of the South to the people of Liloan in the northern part of Cebu, the Sinulog celebration can be felt in One Tectona as they will broadcast CDN Digital’s Sinulog 2024 Livestream at the hotel’s lobby.

Guests are also in for a priti-treat at One Tectona Hotel’s Teak Modern Cuisine, with a meticulously crafted Sinulog buffet for as low as P780 per person on January 20, 2024, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. (Photo from One Tectona Hotel’s official Facebook page)

Cebu Quincentennial Hotel

The monumental Cebu Quincentennial Hotel (CQH), located at 23 Minore Park, Cardinal Rosales Ave. cor Pope John Paul II Ave (formerly, Juan Luna Avenue), opens its doors for Sinulog grand showdown spectators as they will broadcast CDN Digital’s Sinulog 2024 Livestream in front of CQH’s Restaurante Trinidad.

The hotel’s restaurant also prides itself on its delicious and authentic Cebuano barbecue and delicacies dubbed “Streetside Drill” every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. You can also enjoy their Filipino-Spanish cuisine-inspired Fiesta Señor Dinner Buffet at P998 nett per person on January 21, 2024, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM. (Photo from Cebu Quincentennial Hotel’s official Facebook Page)

South Town Centre

For those unable to travel to Cebu but live in Talisay or nearby areas, witness the spectacles of the Sinulog grand showdown live via CDN Digital’s Sinulog 2024 Live Coverage at the 2nd level of South Town Center Tabunok.

The community mall in Bulacao, Talisay City, also houses various food stalls and shops to satisfy your taste buds and leisure-like activities for wellness and comfort. (Photo from the South Town Centre’s official Facebook page)

CDN Digital: Bringing the festivity closer

CDN Digital recently celebrated its 5th anniversary with the theme, “CDN Digital at 5: Cebu and Beyond.” The theme encapsulates its commitment to credible journalism and CDN Digital’s spirit as digital trailblazers.

For more Sinulog-related stories, please follow and check CDN Digital’s official Facebook Page and website.

CDN Digital’s Sinulog 2024 Live Coverage is in partnership with Filipino Homes, Primary Homes, BINGO Plus, and Move It.

