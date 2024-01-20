Cash-rich Mayor Cabaron intertown twin sports tilts set in May

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Moalboal town mayor Inocentes Cabaron will once again treat sports fans in southwest Cebu with a cash-rich inter-town men’s basketball and men’s & women’s volleyball tournament for their fiesta celebration in May.

The town has been active in sports, hosting a Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. pre-season basketball tilt featuring Cebu’s collegiate teams last year.

In addition, Moalboal initiated a wide grassroots sports program for youngsters and even sent a strong contender in the GUV’s Cup Volleyball tournament that topped the cluster 3 women’s division and placed second in the men’s division.

This time, Moalboal, is expecting 12 teams to vie in the inter-town basketball tournament set to start in May.

Among the teams being eyed to join are the neighboring towns of Dumanjug, Alcantara, and Badian, as well as San Fernando, Aloguinsan, and Oslob.

The champion in the intertown tournament, which will allow teams to hire imports, will get a cool P200,000, while the losing finalist will get P150,000. The third placer will take home P100,000, while the fourth placer will settle for P50,000.

Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s invitational volleyball tournament is open for the seventh district towns of Alcantara, Alegria, Badian, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, and Ronda.

The champions in the men’s and women’s divisions will pocket P50,000, while the losing finalists will get P30,000. The third and fourth placers will earn P20,000 and P10,000 respectively.

Besides these cash-rich tournaments, Mayor Cabaron will also organize an inter-barangay boys and girls volleyball contests for the fiesta.

“This will give us the chance to discover the future talents who will represent Moalboal in the Governor’s Cup volleyball tournament,” said Mayor Cabaron.

