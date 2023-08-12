Moalboal Mayor Cabaron extends free sports and academic program for town’s youth

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron plans to hold his free sports and academic programs for the youth on a long-term basis.

The Mayor came to this decision after seeing the overwhelming participation of the town’s youth.

“Akong gipangutana sila kung gusto ba nila ipadayon, pag ingon nilang tanan yes, naka decide ko nga ato-a na lang ipadayon, pero kay klase man sila, ato-ang ipadayon kada weekend,” said Cabaron in an interview.

The sports and academic program of Mialboal named after Cabaron officially capped off on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Moalboal sports complex, in southwest Cebu.

Over 600 youngsters some as young as five years old joined the month-long free sports and academic program that started last July 14.

It was the first time Moalboal organized such a program that hired legitimate sports coaches and trainers, including a music and art instructor.

Free clinics

The participants took part in various sports such as basketball, dancesport, table tennis, volleyball, tennis, sepak takraw, badminton, arnis, and chess.

Meanwhile, the free academic clinic features journalism, photography, music, and arts.

“Ang atong duwa kung dili ka mag sige ug practice, unya atong program it lasted only for a month, so di nato ma hanas. So, mao na akong na huna-hunaan nga ipadayon kay maluoy sad ta sa mga bata,” said Cabaron.

“Defeated ang purpose kung mahunong. Gipangitaan namo ug paagi ug nagkig sabot ko sa mga trainors nga amo-ang ipadayon kada weekend. Once ma finalized, ato-a ning ipadayon atong plano nga himuon ni nga kada weekend atong program.”

Scout potential athletes

Former University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer turned coach Jaysar Esperat was delighted to hear the decision of Cabaron to sustain Moalboal’s sports program.

“Nindot kaayo ni nga ipadayon tungod kay ang interes sa mga bata pirting grabeha, mao nang angay jud ipadayon. Dako sad among pag tuo mga coaches nga naa jud ta ma discover nga talent ani base lang sa mga potential players atong nakita during sa program,” said Esperat.

Cabaron also thanked their sports coordinator and PIO Mike Limpag who conceptualized the town’s sports and academic program.

The sports and academic program aims to provide Moalboal town’s youth an avenue to develop their skills in their chosen sport and craft.

It also aims to discover potential and talented athletes who can represent Moalboal in various meets. /rcg

