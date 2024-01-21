LIST: Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade contingents
CEBU CITY, Philippines – This year’s Sinulog Festival kicked off on Sunday, January 21 at the South Road Properties (SRP), with around 90 participants, including performing contingents, expected to join.
Here’s the full list of contestants for the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade.
SINULOG-BASED CATEGORY
|
SB-01
|
ABELLANA NATIONAL SCHOOL
|
Pres. Osmena Blvd., Cebu City
|
SB-02
|
BANAUAN CULTURAL GROUP
|
Guadalupe, Cebu City
|
SB-03
|
NAGKAHIUSANG PAMILYANG CEBU GEN.
|
Banilad, Mandaue City
|
SB-04
|
BARANGAY BULACAO/ALPHA KAPPA RHO
|
Bulacao, Cebu City
|
SB-05
|
CEBU CITY GOVERNMENT – (Guest)
|
M.C. Briones St., Cebu City
|
SB-06
|
PUNDOK BANILADNON SA SUGBO
|
Banilad, Cebu City
|
SB-07
|
INAYAWAN TALENTS GUILD AND CULTURAL DANCE TROUPE
|
Inayawan, Cebu City
|
SB-08
|
NAGKAHIUSANG MANANAYAW SA SAPANGDAKU
|
Sapangdaku, Cebu City
|
SB-09
|
BANAY LABANGON
|
Labangon, Cebu City
*** Out-of-town contingent
FREE INTERPRETATION CATEGORY
|
FI-01
|
TRIBU KAMANTING PERFORMING ARTS GUILD – DINAGAT ***
|
San Jose, Province of Dinagat Islands
|
FI-02
|
TRIBU MABOLOKON
|
Mabolo, Cebu City
|
FI-03
|
PASAYAW FESTIVAL – CANLAON CITY ***
|
Canlaon City, Negros Oriental
|
FI-04
|
CHUNCHEON NONGAK PRESERVATION ASSO. – (Guest)
|
Chunchen-si, Gwang-do, Korea
|
FI-05
|
BANAY SAN NICOLASNON
|
San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City
|
FI-06
|
LUMAD BASAKANON
|
Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City
|
FI-07
|
BACOLOD MASSKARA FESTIVAL – (Guest)
|
Bacolod City
|
FI-08
|
TRIBU DIVINOHANON OF DIVINO AMORE ACADEMY
|
Talisay City
|
FI-09
|
TRIBU MASADYAONG SUBANIAN
|
Suba, Cebu City
|
FI-10
|
ACTIVONG BINALIWHANON
|
Binaliw, Cebu City
|
FI-11
|
TRIBU SAN ROQUE SA CIUDAD
|
SaN Roque, Cebu City
|
FI-12
|
BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION REGION 7 – (Guest)
|
Pahina Central, Cebu City
*** Out-of-town contingent
FLOAT CATEGORY
|
F-01
|
REPUBLIC GAS CORP.
|
Opao, Mandaue City
|
F-02
|
MANANG INDAY FOUNDATION INC.
|
Capitol Site, Cebu City
|
F-03
|
THE FAME
|
Houston, Texas, USA
|
F-04
|
BEAUTY VAULT
|
Mandaluyong, Metro Manila
|
F-05
|
COUGAR PHILS. INC.
|
Plaridel St., Cebu City
|
F-06
|
QUEEN MOTHER OF CEBU ORGANIZATION
|
Lahug, Cebu City
|
F-07
|
2GO GROUP INC.
|
North Reclamation Area, Cebu City
|
F-08
|
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP.
|
Ayala Center, Cebu City
|
F-09
|
CEBU GENERAL SERVICES INC.
|
Banilad, Mandue City
|
F-10
|
PALAWAN PAWNSHOP
|
Mandaue City
|
F-11
|
PALAWAN EXPRESS PADALA EXPRESS PERA
|
Mandaue City
|
F-12
|
UNILEVER
|
Cebu City
|
F-13
|
M. LHUILLIER’S BIRD SANCTUARY
|
North Reclamation Area, Cebu City
|
F-14
|
M. LHUILLIER
|
North Reclamation Area, Cebu City
|
F-15
|
CEBU SHERILIN TRADING CORP.
|
Mabolo, Cebu City
|
F-16
|
UNCLE BREN PHILS.
|
Lawaan II, Talisay City
|
F-17
|
TAU GAMMA PHI/SIGMA
|
Cebu City
|
F-18
|
MAISON ICHIPAN
|
Inayagan, Naga City
|
F-19
|
MR. DIY ALWAYS LOW PRICES
|
Sto. Nino, Marikina City
|
F-20
|
BIG WIN 29.COM
|
Panagdait, Cebu City
|
F-21
|
iPLOY-CEBU
|
Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City
|
F-22
|
UNILEVER/ACTIVATION MACHINE INC.
|
Cebu City
|
F-23
|
MISAEL B. PEREZ/ASIA BASKET
|
Day-as, Cebu City
|
F-24
|
LIONS CLUB INTERNATIONAL
|
Guadalupe, Cebu City
|
F-25
|
MANILA BANKERS ASSURANCE
|
Lahug, Cebu City
|
F-26
|
IPI 65th ANNIVERSARY FLOAT
|
Mandaue City
|
F-27
|
IPI EFFICASCENT FLOAT
|
Mandaue City
|
F-28
|
IPI – MAIN FLOAT
|
Mandaue City
|
F-29
|
WHEELTEK (1st Float)
|
Cabanatuan City
|
F-30
|
ICONIQUE MALL – COLON
|
Cebu city
|
F-31
|
BCLP (Barangay Councilors League of the Phils.)
|
Cebu city
|
F-32
|
ALPHA KAPPA RHO
|
Punta Princesa, Cebu City
|
F-33
|
MRS. CEBU
|
Cebu City
|
F-34
|
DON MACCHIATOS
|
Talisay City
|
F-35
|
CHOWKING
|
Talisay city
|
F-36
|
MANG INASAL
|
Quezon city
|
F-37
|
NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR CHILD CARE
|
Carreta, Cebu City
|
F-38
|
XFM-CEBU
|
Zapatera, Cebu City
|
F-39
|
WHEELTEK (2nd Float)
|
Cabanatuan City
|
F-40
|
SINULOG QUEEN (Cebu Pacific)
|
Makati City
|
F-41
|
SUNLIGHT AIR
|
Paranaque City
|
F-42
|
STAR WARS
|
Consolacion, Cebu
|
F-43
|
GARNIER
|
Pasig City
|
F-44
|
BINGO PLUS
|
Cebu City
|
F-45
|
WINZIR
|
Cebu City
|
F=46
|
UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP.
|
Cebu City
|
F-47
|
MITSUBISHI
|
Cebu City
|
F-48
|
TUBURAN COFFEEE
|
Tuburan, Cebu
|
F-49
|
MCDONALD’S
|
Makati City
|
F-50
|
FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES-Phil Eagles, Inc
|
Punta Princesa, Cebu City
HIGANTE CATEGORY
|
H-01
|
FERDI AT 503
|
Cebu City
|
H-02
|
CELSO M. AMPALAYO/CANDLE VENDOR
|
San Roque, Cebu City
|
H-03
|
CELSO M. AMPALAYO/Augustinian Priest
|
San Roque, Cebu City
|
H-04
|
CELSO M. AMPALAYO/Taho Vendor
|
San Roque, Cebu City
|
H-05
|
CELSO M. AMPALAYO/Chocolate
|
San Roque, Cebu City
|
H-06
|
BARUC SIBLINGS AND FRIENDS
|
Bantayan. Cebu
|
H-07
|
PRINCESS AURA
|
Cebu City
|
H-08
|
PRINCESS BELL
|
Cebu City
|
H-09
|
PRINCESS CINDY
|
Cebu City
|
H-10
|
ATTY. JOY PESQUERA
|
Cebu City
|
H-11
|
RUGS TO RICHES
|
Mandaue City
|
H-12
|
THE JUANA AFTER THE FIRST WEDDING
|
Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City
PUPPETEERS CATEGORY
|
P-01
|
NIÑO RUBEN N. MATEO
|
Tacloban City
|
P-02
|
NIÑO RUBEN N. MATEO
|
Tacloban City
|
P-03
|
DAVID JOHN FERNANDO
|
Inayawan ,Cebu City
|
P-04
|
CHRISTINE C. ERMAC
|
Kamputhaw, Cebu city
|
P-05
|
RYAN B. CUYOS
|
Kamputhaw, Cebu city
|
P-06
|
MR. DONDON HONTIVEROS
|
Cebu City
|
P-07
|
ANGELIQUE MARIE ARANAS
|
Duljo Fatima, Cebu City
|
P-08
|
ORLY JOHNSON FUENTES
|
Duljo Fatima, Cebu City
|
P-09
|
ORLY JOHNSON FUENTES
|
Duljo Fatima, Cebu City
