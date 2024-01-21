LIST: Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade contingents

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Dgital Multimedia Reporter

CEBU CITY, Philippines – This year’s Sinulog Festival kicked off on Sunday, January 21 at the South Road Properties (SRP), with around 90 participants, including performing contingents, expected to join.

Here’s the full list of contestants for the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade.

SINULOG-BASED CATEGORY

SB-01 ABELLANA NATIONAL SCHOOL Pres. Osmena Blvd., Cebu City SB-02 BANAUAN CULTURAL GROUP Guadalupe, Cebu City SB-03 NAGKAHIUSANG PAMILYANG CEBU GEN. Banilad, Mandaue City SB-04 BARANGAY BULACAO/ALPHA KAPPA RHO Bulacao, Cebu City SB-05 CEBU CITY GOVERNMENT – (Guest) M.C. Briones St., Cebu City SB-06 PUNDOK BANILADNON SA SUGBO Banilad, Cebu City SB-07 INAYAWAN TALENTS GUILD AND CULTURAL DANCE TROUPE Inayawan, Cebu City SB-08 NAGKAHIUSANG MANANAYAW SA SAPANGDAKU Sapangdaku, Cebu City SB-09 BANAY LABANGON Labangon, Cebu City

*** Out-of-town contingent



FREE INTERPRETATION CATEGORY

FI-01 TRIBU KAMANTING PERFORMING ARTS GUILD – DINAGAT *** San Jose, Province of Dinagat Islands FI-02 TRIBU MABOLOKON Mabolo, Cebu City FI-03 PASAYAW FESTIVAL – CANLAON CITY *** Canlaon City, Negros Oriental FI-04 CHUNCHEON NONGAK PRESERVATION ASSO. – (Guest) Chunchen-si, Gwang-do, Korea FI-05 BANAY SAN NICOLASNON San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City FI-06 LUMAD BASAKANON Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City FI-07 BACOLOD MASSKARA FESTIVAL – (Guest) Bacolod City FI-08 TRIBU DIVINOHANON OF DIVINO AMORE ACADEMY Talisay City FI-09 TRIBU MASADYAONG SUBANIAN Suba, Cebu City FI-10 ACTIVONG BINALIWHANON Binaliw, Cebu City FI-11 TRIBU SAN ROQUE SA CIUDAD SaN Roque, Cebu City FI-12 BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION REGION 7 – (Guest) Pahina Central, Cebu City

*** Out-of-town contingent

FLOAT CATEGORY

F-01 REPUBLIC GAS CORP. Opao, Mandaue City F-02 MANANG INDAY FOUNDATION INC. Capitol Site, Cebu City F-03 THE FAME Houston, Texas, USA F-04 BEAUTY VAULT Mandaluyong, Metro Manila F-05 COUGAR PHILS. INC. Plaridel St., Cebu City F-06 QUEEN MOTHER OF CEBU ORGANIZATION Lahug, Cebu City F-07 2GO GROUP INC. North Reclamation Area, Cebu City F-08 JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP. Ayala Center, Cebu City F-09 CEBU GENERAL SERVICES INC. Banilad, Mandue City F-10 PALAWAN PAWNSHOP Mandaue City F-11 PALAWAN EXPRESS PADALA EXPRESS PERA Mandaue City F-12 UNILEVER Cebu City F-13 M. LHUILLIER’S BIRD SANCTUARY North Reclamation Area, Cebu City F-14 M. LHUILLIER North Reclamation Area, Cebu City F-15 CEBU SHERILIN TRADING CORP. Mabolo, Cebu City F-16 UNCLE BREN PHILS. Lawaan II, Talisay City F-17 TAU GAMMA PHI/SIGMA Cebu City F-18 MAISON ICHIPAN Inayagan, Naga City F-19 MR. DIY ALWAYS LOW PRICES Sto. Nino, Marikina City F-20 BIG WIN 29.COM Panagdait, Cebu City F-21 iPLOY-CEBU Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City F-22 UNILEVER/ACTIVATION MACHINE INC. Cebu City F-23 MISAEL B. PEREZ/ASIA BASKET Day-as, Cebu City F-24 LIONS CLUB INTERNATIONAL Guadalupe, Cebu City F-25 MANILA BANKERS ASSURANCE Lahug, Cebu City F-26 IPI 65th ANNIVERSARY FLOAT Mandaue City F-27 IPI EFFICASCENT FLOAT Mandaue City F-28 IPI – MAIN FLOAT Mandaue City F-29 WHEELTEK (1st Float) Cabanatuan City F-30 ICONIQUE MALL – COLON Cebu city F-31 BCLP (Barangay Councilors League of the Phils.) Cebu city F-32 ALPHA KAPPA RHO Punta Princesa, Cebu City F-33 MRS. CEBU Cebu City F-34 DON MACCHIATOS Talisay City F-35 CHOWKING Talisay city F-36 MANG INASAL Quezon city F-37 NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR CHILD CARE Carreta, Cebu City F-38 XFM-CEBU Zapatera, Cebu City F-39 WHEELTEK (2nd Float) Cabanatuan City F-40 SINULOG QUEEN (Cebu Pacific) Makati City F-41 SUNLIGHT AIR Paranaque City F-42 STAR WARS Consolacion, Cebu F-43 GARNIER Pasig City F-44 BINGO PLUS Cebu City F-45 WINZIR Cebu City F=46 UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP. Cebu City F-47 MITSUBISHI Cebu City F-48 TUBURAN COFFEEE Tuburan, Cebu F-49 MCDONALD’S Makati City F-50 FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES-Phil Eagles, Inc Punta Princesa, Cebu City

HIGANTE CATEGORY

H-01 FERDI AT 503 Cebu City H-02 CELSO M. AMPALAYO/CANDLE VENDOR San Roque, Cebu City H-03 CELSO M. AMPALAYO/Augustinian Priest San Roque, Cebu City H-04 CELSO M. AMPALAYO/Taho Vendor San Roque, Cebu City H-05 CELSO M. AMPALAYO/Chocolate San Roque, Cebu City H-06 BARUC SIBLINGS AND FRIENDS Bantayan. Cebu H-07 PRINCESS AURA Cebu City H-08 PRINCESS BELL Cebu City H-09 PRINCESS CINDY Cebu City H-10 ATTY. JOY PESQUERA Cebu City H-11 RUGS TO RICHES Mandaue City H-12 THE JUANA AFTER THE FIRST WEDDING Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City

PUPPETEERS CATEGORY

P-01 NIÑO RUBEN N. MATEO Tacloban City P-02 NIÑO RUBEN N. MATEO Tacloban City P-03 DAVID JOHN FERNANDO Inayawan ,Cebu City P-04 CHRISTINE C. ERMAC Kamputhaw, Cebu city P-05 RYAN B. CUYOS Kamputhaw, Cebu city P-06 MR. DONDON HONTIVEROS Cebu City P-07 ANGELIQUE MARIE ARANAS Duljo Fatima, Cebu City P-08 ORLY JOHNSON FUENTES Duljo Fatima, Cebu City P-09 ORLY JOHNSON FUENTES Duljo Fatima, Cebu City

