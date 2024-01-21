LIST: Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade contingents

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Dgital Multimedia Reporter | January 21,2024 - 09:38 AM

📸 Snaps from the Sinulog Grand Parade in 2023. | Viva Pit Señor!

CEBU CITY, Philippines – This year’s Sinulog Festival kicked off on Sunday, January 21 at the South Road Properties (SRP), with around 90 participants, including performing contingents, expected to join.

Here’s the full list of contestants for the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade.

SINULOG-BASED CATEGORY

SB-01

ABELLANA NATIONAL SCHOOL

Pres. Osmena Blvd., Cebu City

SB-02

BANAUAN CULTURAL GROUP

Guadalupe, Cebu City

SB-03

NAGKAHIUSANG PAMILYANG CEBU GEN.

Banilad, Mandaue City

SB-04

BARANGAY BULACAO/ALPHA KAPPA RHO

Bulacao, Cebu City

SB-05

CEBU CITY GOVERNMENT – (Guest)

M.C. Briones St., Cebu City

SB-06

PUNDOK BANILADNON SA SUGBO

Banilad, Cebu City

SB-07

INAYAWAN TALENTS GUILD AND CULTURAL DANCE TROUPE

Inayawan, Cebu City

SB-08

NAGKAHIUSANG MANANAYAW SA SAPANGDAKU

Sapangdaku, Cebu City

SB-09

BANAY LABANGON

Labangon, Cebu City

*** Out-of-town contingent
                                                               

                                                             FREE INTERPRETATION CATEGORY

FI-01

TRIBU KAMANTING PERFORMING ARTS GUILD – DINAGAT ***

San Jose, Province of Dinagat Islands

FI-02

TRIBU MABOLOKON

Mabolo, Cebu City

FI-03

PASAYAW FESTIVAL – CANLAON CITY ***

Canlaon City, Negros Oriental

FI-04

CHUNCHEON NONGAK PRESERVATION ASSO. – (Guest)

Chunchen-si, Gwang-do, Korea

FI-05

BANAY SAN NICOLASNON

San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City

FI-06

LUMAD BASAKANON

Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City

FI-07

BACOLOD MASSKARA FESTIVAL – (Guest)

Bacolod City

FI-08

TRIBU DIVINOHANON OF DIVINO AMORE ACADEMY

Talisay City

FI-09

TRIBU MASADYAONG SUBANIAN

Suba, Cebu City

FI-10

ACTIVONG BINALIWHANON

Binaliw, Cebu City

FI-11

TRIBU SAN ROQUE SA CIUDAD

SaN Roque, Cebu City

FI-12

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION REGION 7 – (Guest)

Pahina Central, Cebu City

*** Out-of-town contingent

FLOAT CATEGORY

F-01

REPUBLIC GAS CORP.

Opao, Mandaue City

F-02

MANANG INDAY FOUNDATION INC.

Capitol Site, Cebu City

F-03

THE FAME

Houston, Texas, USA

F-04

BEAUTY VAULT

Mandaluyong, Metro Manila

F-05

COUGAR PHILS. INC.

Plaridel St., Cebu City

F-06

QUEEN MOTHER OF CEBU ORGANIZATION

Lahug, Cebu City

F-07

2GO GROUP INC.

North Reclamation Area, Cebu City

F-08

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP.

Ayala Center, Cebu City

F-09

CEBU GENERAL SERVICES INC.

Banilad, Mandue City

F-10

PALAWAN PAWNSHOP

Mandaue City

F-11

PALAWAN EXPRESS PADALA EXPRESS PERA

Mandaue City

F-12

UNILEVER

Cebu City

F-13

M. LHUILLIER’S BIRD SANCTUARY

North Reclamation Area, Cebu City

F-14

M. LHUILLIER

North Reclamation Area, Cebu City

F-15

CEBU SHERILIN TRADING CORP.

Mabolo, Cebu City

F-16

UNCLE BREN PHILS.

Lawaan II, Talisay City

F-17

TAU GAMMA PHI/SIGMA

Cebu City

F-18

MAISON ICHIPAN

Inayagan, Naga City

F-19

MR. DIY ALWAYS LOW PRICES

Sto. Nino, Marikina City

F-20

BIG WIN 29.COM

Panagdait, Cebu City

F-21

iPLOY-CEBU

Archbishop Reyes Ave., Cebu City

F-22

UNILEVER/ACTIVATION MACHINE INC.

Cebu City

F-23

MISAEL B. PEREZ/ASIA BASKET

Day-as, Cebu City

F-24

LIONS CLUB INTERNATIONAL

Guadalupe, Cebu City

F-25

MANILA BANKERS ASSURANCE

Lahug, Cebu City

F-26

IPI 65th ANNIVERSARY FLOAT

Mandaue City

F-27

IPI EFFICASCENT FLOAT

Mandaue City

F-28

IPI – MAIN FLOAT

Mandaue City

F-29

WHEELTEK (1st Float)

Cabanatuan City

F-30

ICONIQUE MALL – COLON

Cebu city

F-31

BCLP (Barangay Councilors League of the Phils.)

Cebu city

F-32

ALPHA KAPPA RHO

Punta Princesa, Cebu City

F-33

MRS. CEBU

Cebu City

F-34

DON MACCHIATOS

Talisay City

F-35

CHOWKING

Talisay city

F-36

MANG INASAL

Quezon city

F-37

NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR CHILD CARE

Carreta, Cebu City

F-38

XFM-CEBU

Zapatera, Cebu City

F-39

WHEELTEK (2nd Float)

Cabanatuan City

F-40

SINULOG QUEEN (Cebu Pacific)

Makati City

F-41

SUNLIGHT AIR

Paranaque City

F-42

STAR WARS

Consolacion, Cebu

F-43

GARNIER

Pasig City

F-44

BINGO PLUS

Cebu City

F-45

WINZIR

Cebu City

F=46

UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP.

Cebu City

F-47

MITSUBISHI

Cebu City

F-48

TUBURAN COFFEEE

Tuburan, Cebu

F-49

MCDONALD’S

Makati City

F-50

FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES-Phil Eagles, Inc

Punta Princesa, Cebu City

HIGANTE CATEGORY

H-01

FERDI AT 503

Cebu City

H-02

CELSO M. AMPALAYO/CANDLE VENDOR

San Roque, Cebu City

H-03

CELSO M. AMPALAYO/Augustinian Priest

San Roque, Cebu City

H-04

CELSO M. AMPALAYO/Taho Vendor

San Roque, Cebu City

H-05

CELSO M. AMPALAYO/Chocolate

San Roque, Cebu City

H-06

BARUC SIBLINGS AND FRIENDS

Bantayan. Cebu

H-07

PRINCESS AURA

Cebu City

H-08

PRINCESS BELL

Cebu City

H-09

PRINCESS CINDY

Cebu City

H-10

ATTY. JOY PESQUERA

Cebu City

H-11

RUGS TO RICHES

Mandaue City

H-12

THE JUANA AFTER THE FIRST WEDDING

Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City

PUPPETEERS CATEGORY

P-01

NIÑO RUBEN N. MATEO

Tacloban City

P-02

NIÑO RUBEN N. MATEO

Tacloban City

P-03

DAVID JOHN FERNANDO

Inayawan ,Cebu City

P-04

CHRISTINE C. ERMAC

Kamputhaw, Cebu city

P-05

RYAN B. CUYOS

Kamputhaw, Cebu city

P-06

MR. DONDON HONTIVEROS

Cebu City

P-07

ANGELIQUE MARIE ARANAS

Duljo Fatima, Cebu City

P-08

ORLY JOHNSON FUENTES

Duljo Fatima, Cebu City

P-09

ORLY JOHNSON FUENTES

Duljo Fatima, Cebu City

