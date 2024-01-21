Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade live updates

CEBU CITY, Philippines–These are the latest updates on the Sinulog Festival 2024 Grand Parade being held at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on January 21, 2024.

Bookmark this page to get the freshest updates on one of the highlights of the Sinulog 2024 Festival.

Click the link above for the list of contingents and performers for the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown.

Sinulog Grand Parade FB Live

Food stalls at SRP

Spectators of Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 must brace for hot weather on Sunday, especially at the South Road Properties (SRP), which hosts the grand parade for the second straight year.

According to Pagasa-Mactan’s weather specialist, Jhomer Eclarino, the heat index on Sunday ranges from 35 to 38-degrees celsius which falls under the ‘extreme caution’ category.

Entrance at SRP

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy