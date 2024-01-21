Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade live updates
CEBU CITY, Philippines–These are the latest updates on the Sinulog Festival 2024 Grand Parade being held at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on January 21, 2024.
Bookmark this page to get the freshest updates on one of the highlights of the Sinulog 2024 Festival.
Sinulog 2024: List of contingents and guest performers
Click the link above for the list of contingents and performers for the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown.
Sinulog 2024 grand parade traffic scheme
Sinulog Grand Parade FB Live
Food stalls at SRP
Hot Sinulog day
Spectators of Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 must brace for hot weather on Sunday, especially at the South Road Properties (SRP), which hosts the grand parade for the second straight year.
According to Pagasa-Mactan’s weather specialist, Jhomer Eclarino, the heat index on Sunday ranges from 35 to 38-degrees celsius which falls under the ‘extreme caution’ category.
Entrance at SRP
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.