Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade live updates

CDN Digital January 21,2024 - 09:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines–These are the latest updates on the Sinulog Festival 2024 Grand Parade being held at the South Road Properties (SRP)  in Cebu City on January 21, 2024.

Bookmark this page to get the freshest updates on one of the highlights of the Sinulog 2024 Festival.

Sinulog 2024: List of contingents and guest performers

Click the link above for the list of contingents and performers for the Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown.

Sinulog 2024 grand parade traffic scheme

Sinulog 2024

Here is the updated traffic plan of the Cebu City Transportation Office for the Sinulog grand parade on Jan. 21. | CCTO

Sinulog Grand Parade FB Live

Food stalls at SRP

Hot Sinulog day

Spectators of Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 must brace for hot weather on Sunday, especially at the South Road Properties (SRP), which hosts the grand parade for the second straight year.

According to Pagasa-Mactan’s weather specialist, Jhomer Eclarino, the heat index on Sunday ranges from 35 to 38-degrees celsius which falls under the ‘extreme caution’ category.

Entrance at SRP

 

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu, Sinulog 2024
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.