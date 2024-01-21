Brace for a hot Sinulog day

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter | January 21,2024 - 08:14 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The spectators of Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 must brace for a hot weather on Sunday, Jan. 21, especially in the South Road Properties (SRP) which hosts the grand parade for the second straight year.

According to Pagasa-Mactan’s weather specialist, Jhomer Eclarino, the heat index on Sunday ranges from 35 to 38-degrees celsius which falls under the ‘extreme caution’ category.

Pagasa said that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible during Sinulog Sunday, hence they request the public to look for shades or cooler areas to avoid the heat.

“Magdala og mga payong ug mga panangga lang sa init ug mag inom og daghang tubig,” Eclarino said.

He added that in case there might be light rains any time of the day, the public should secure umbrellas.

“Actually, nindot ang panahon karon, sunny to partly cloudy skies,” he said.

Moreover, he also urged Sinulog spectators to stay hydrated throughout the day.

The Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown 2024 is taking place for the second straight year in the SRP.

