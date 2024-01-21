Sinulog 2024: 17 contingents will compete in Grand Ritual Showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mag prititit na ta mga ka-Siloys!

Witness the performances of 17 competing contingents and four guest contingents as the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade unfolds this Sunday, January 21, at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

Today’s activity will start with a Mass at the SRP grand stand at 8 a.m. This will be followed by the street dancing competition and will commence with the ritual showdown.

ALSO READ: Sinulog 2024 grand parade traffic scheme

In an advisory that was posted on its officials Facebook page Saturday night, Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) said that eight of the competing contingents signed up for the Sinulog Based (SB) category, including the 2023 SB category champion, the Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe of Barangay Inayawan.

They will be joined by Banauan Cultural Group – Barangay Guadalupe, Hut-ong sa Lunhawng Mamumoo sa Pamilyang Cebu Gen, Barangay Bulacao powered by Alpha Kappa Rho, Pundok Baniladnon sa Sugbo – Barangay Banilad, Nagkahiusang Mananayaw sa Sapangdaku – Barangay Sapangdaku, and Banay Labangon – Barangay Labangon.

Meanwhile, nine were listed for the Free Interpretation (FI) category. But this year’s FI contingents no longer include the Omega de Salonera of Surigao del Norte, who joined the Sinulog Grand Parade for the first time in 2023.

ALSO READ: Cebu City considers banning Omega de Salonera from Sinulog over cult allegations

This year’s FI contingents are Tribung Kamanting Performing Arts Guild – Municipality of San Jose, Province of Dinagat Islands; Tribu Mabolokon – Barangay Mabolo; Pasayaw Festival representing The Province of Negros Oriental – Canlaon City; Banay San Nicolasnon – Barangay San Nicolas Proper; Lumad Basakanon – Barangay Basak San Nicolas; Tribu Divinohanon of Divino Amore Academy; Tribu Masadyang Subanian – Barangay Suba; Activong Binaliwhanon – Barangay Binaliw; and Tribu San Roque sa Cuidad – Barangay San Roque.

Spectators will also be treated to guest performances from the Cebu City Government; ChunCheon Nongak Preservation Association – Dong- myeon, Chuncheon-si, Gwang-do, Republic of Korea; Bacolod Masskara Festival – Bacolod City; and the Bureau of Fire Protection Region 7.

The grand champion in the SB and FI categories will each get P3 million instead of the usual P1 million.

In a social media post, SFI said that their general admission tickets priced at P200 each were already sold out ahead of Sunday’s Grand Parade.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Sinulog Festival 2024 competitions in a nutshell

LIST: Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024 winners

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP