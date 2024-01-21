BuCor reports transfer of 48 inmates from NBP to Leyte Regional Prison

MANILA, Philippines — In line with the government’s efforts to decongest jails, 48 inmates, or persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City have been transferred to Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog, Leyte, according to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. said on Sunday that the move was undertaken by the NBP Custodial Force members and augmented by elements of the BuCor Special Weapons and Tactics on January 19.

All inmates arrived in Leyte on Saturday afternoon. BuCor said 23 of the figures are from maximum security, while the remaining 25 came from medium security compound.

“The continuing transfer of PDLs from NBP to other operating prisons and penal farms outside of Metro Manila is part of our efforts to decongest the NBP and our preparation for the closure of the National penitentiary by 2028,” Catapang said.

