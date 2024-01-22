Balik Barroto Regatta 2024: Talisay duo wins race

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Brothers Lyndon and Ricardo Sumalinog from Talisay City emerged champions in the recently concluded ‘Balik Barroto Regatta 2024’ held last Saturday, January 20, 2024, in the sea waters off the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Sumalinog brothers of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, finished the 6-nautical mile boat race in 36 minutes and 24 seconds to take home the whopping P100,000 purse.

They outraced 65 other boat racers comprised mostly of local fishermen from around the Visayas and Mindanao.

Mitchel and Domingo Canabe, also siblings, crossed the finish line in 36:56 to finish second.

They earned a P75,000 cash prize from the organizers headed by Fraternal Order of Eagles former national president David “Kuya” Boy Odilao Jr.

Rounding off the top three finishers are former champions Francisco Gamboa and Charlie Abapo. They clocked in at 38:06 and went home with a P50,000 purse.

The ‘Balik Barroto Regatta 2024’ featured small outrigger sailing canoes crewed manually by the participants.

The main goal of the annual boat race is to provide an avenue for local fishermen to display their excellent boating skills and also an opportunity for them to earn money.



