Weaving stories with Primary Homes this Sinulog 2024

The Sinulog Festival is a celebration enjoyed not only in Cebu but perhaps in its neighboring localities as well. It shelters stories of devotion and amplifies unity through a shared cultural experience.

Its inclusive nature allows the presence of anecdotes from all walks of life, from the young to the elders, from tourists to vendors, and from fiesta goers to devotees. Simply about anyone, if not reflective of everyone’s.

CDN Digital, in partnership with Primary Homes, weaves all the possible stories we can gather this Sinulog 2024 to create a portfolio that emanates powerful narratives that could influence or inspire.

While diversified, the Sinulog Festival 2024 is proof that oneness is possible through faith, hope, and love in the synodal church.

The image of the child Jesus, Señor Santo Niño, stands not only as a representation of believers from across the country’s devotion; it also fosters a sense of community and strengthens communication.

Through-and-through, it is a reminder of our past and a celebration of the present and things about to come.

