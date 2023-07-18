PrimaryHomes Launches 2nd Richwood Homes Development in Bohol

Amid the growing demand for affordable housing in the country, premier developer PrimaryHomes Inc. has launched its fifth Richwood Homes development, and its second Richwood Homes property in the Province of Bohol.

With an easy homebuying process and flexible financing options, Richwood Homes Bohol Dos is undeniably a perfect choice for the first-time Boholano homebuyers. It guarantees quality homes made affordable hence truly value-for-money.

Richwood Homes Series is the affordable residential house and lot offering of PrimaryHomes which mainly targets middle-income families and individuals looking for quality homes at reasonable prices. A Richwood Homes Bohol Dos unit costs as low as P1.7 million. The project offers 50 square meter two-storey townhouse and duplex units with modern design and functionality-optimized layouts.

“With the growing tourism and business sectors in Bohol, as well as the sustained OFW remittances, we are seeing a strong demand for affordable quality housing in the province,” Mr. Ramero Espina, the company’s vice president for sales and marketing, said during the launch of Richwood Homes Bohol Dos on July 7, 2023.

Located in an accessible location in San Isidro, Dauis, Panglao Island, the residential project is designed with the first-time homebuyers in mind, and built to suit the needs of starting families or even young professionals who want to live independently.

“Others can also take advantage of the steady demand for own abode among the younger market by getting a unit for rental, specially with the project’s favorable location,” Espina added.

The Richwood Homes Bohol Dos development would be near basic necessities such as commercial establishments, schools, and others, and also Panglao Island’s leisure destinations and the Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

The 1 Billion worth project, which will have a total of 951 units, has already started construction and is projected to deliver its first phase by the 3rd quarter of this year.

PrimaryHomes’ strength as a developer has always been anchored on the quality of its products and its ability to deliver on time.

Richwood Homes developments carry the mantra Tatak Primary, Tatak Quality. “Like our other developments, our affordable housing offering is built with the same collaboration and synergy of the Primary Group of Builders, a conglomerate with a reputable track record of over 70 years in the construction industry, and over 30 years in real estate development,” Espina said.

With the Primary Engineered Building System, the modern methodology used for the Richwood Homes series, the projects’ construction utilizes a combination of durable pre-cast materials and LightStrong wall system to ensure cost-effective, time-efficient, top-quality construction. This building technology takes into account forces such as heavy rains, strong winds, earthquakes and fire.

“As a testament to the units’ quality, we have been getting high appraisal value for our Richwood Homes developments from Commercial Banks and Government Financing Fund appraisers, making it truly worth the hard-earned money of the homebuyers,” Espina explained.

“It’s also worthy to mention that with the use of this modern green building technique, Richwood Homes units are able to feature thermal insulation benefits,” the company executive added.

In tropical humid places, thermal insulation works by reducing the transfer of outside heat to the inside of the structure, keeping the cooler air within the structure and providing a cool and comfortable home environment.

Richwood Homes provides live-work-play environment where homeowners can work-at-home while living comfortably. The subdivision also features amenities perfect for community bonding activities like the multi-purpose hall, basketball court, open areas, and more.

This astounding community will be managed by a reliable property management team for the peace of mind and convenience of the homeowners as well as the preservation of their investment.

Contact PrimaryHomes Bohol now at +639176261530 or visit www.primaryhomes.com to start your home-buying journey.

