Daily Gospel, January 23, 2024

January 23,2024 - 06:00 AM

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 23, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the Third week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 3,31-35

The mother of Jesus and his brothers arrived at the house. Standing outside, they sent word to Jesus and called him.

A crowd seated around him told him, “Your mother and your brothers (and your sisters) are outside asking for you.”

But he said to them in reply, “Who are my mother and (my) brothers?”

And looking around at those seated in the circle he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers.

(For) whoever does the will of God is my brother and sister and mother.”

Source: Gospel.org

YESTERDAY’S GOSPEL: Daily Gospel, January 22, 2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Catholic, Gospel
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.