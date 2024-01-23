Daily Gospel, January 23, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 23, 2024, which is the Tuesday of the Third week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 3,31-35

The mother of Jesus and his brothers arrived at the house. Standing outside, they sent word to Jesus and called him.

A crowd seated around him told him, “Your mother and your brothers (and your sisters) are outside asking for you.”

But he said to them in reply, “Who are my mother and (my) brothers?”

And looking around at those seated in the circle he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers.

(For) whoever does the will of God is my brother and sister and mother.”

Source: Gospel.org

